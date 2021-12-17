Cuban trucker jailed for 110 years for crash in Colorado

(CNN) – A Cuban trucker in an accident Against traffic on the Interstate 70 in Denver, Colorado Judicial Spokesman Rob McCallum said Monday he was sentenced to 110 years in prison for killing four people.

Rogel Aguilera-MederosThe 26-year-old was driving a semi-trailer in April 2019, traveling at 136km / h (85 mph) when he told investigators at the time that the brakes had failed. He tried to pull over to the shoulder to avoid stopped traffic, but another half-trailer was already parked there, according to the arrest confession.

The Lakewood Police Department said at the time that four people were killed when 28 cars collided in the crash. Aguilera-Meteros was announced Convicted in October He was convicted of auto homicide and 23 other counts, according to the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The other 23 counts included six counts of battery in the first degree for serious negligence; 10 numbered battery attempt in first degree for serious negligence; Two counts of reckless vehicle assault; Irresponsible driving fees; And four counts of deaths due to careless driving.

McCullum said Aguilera-Mederos should serve the minimum sentence available to him, for 110 consecutive years.

During a sentencing hearing Monday, Colorado District Court Judge A.J. Bruce Jones said the state is subject to mandatory minimum penalty laws. KMGH, CNN subsidiary.

“Under Colorado law, courts require that most people convicted of certain types of crimes be sentenced to a minimum sentence of imprisonment.” Colorado General Assembly.

“The facts and errors made in the investigation will be appealed,” said lawyer James Colcone on behalf of Aguilera-Maduros. Colgan told CNN that Aguilera-Mederos deserved to die in prison.

“The problem with this appeal is not the sentence. Under the law, the court did not err. However, the written law is barbaric and cruel,” Colgan told CNN. “We need a change in the law.”

Amanda Watts of CNN contributed to this report.