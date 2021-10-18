October 18, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Cuba’s foreign minister calls for funding to end poverty

October 18, 2021

Havana, October 17 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Barilla, Cuba’s foreign minister has acknowledged by historic leader Fidel Castro that the eradication of poverty and the preservation of the world depends on the creation of an “honest, equitable and humane” financial system.

At International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, President of the Caribbean nation recalls the speech delivered by the Commander-in-Chief on June 29, 1999 at the Summit of the Heads of Government and Government of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Rather than the ‘new architecture’ for an old and outdated system, the emergency is to demolish the established financial system, build a truly honest, democratic, egalitarian and humane society and help save the world from poverty. Shouted the crowd.

This Saturday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that this was an evil rising for the first time in two decades, plagued by inequalities between the north and the south.

He noted Covit-19 International Distribution It pushed about 120 million people into poverty last year, and it must be eradicated, more debt must be tackled and guaranteed investment in recovery in the most needy countries.

The number of women in extreme poverty is higher than men and the 22 richest people in the world have amassed more wealth than all women in the African region, he said.

The United Nations declared 1992 the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

