Dances were discontinued at the 2022 Recognized Exhibitions in Panama

According to a report by the Ministry of Health (MINCA), the move has received the approval of President Laurentino Cardiso, indicating that these traditional events are only for artisans, culture and agriculture.

It also points out that they will be allowed to set up food stalls with the obligation of the attending public to issue a QR code or vaccination card with a complete plan at the entrance.

Meetings of this type include the Flower and Coffee Exhibition, the Bouquet (January 13 to 23) and the La Sorera International Exhibition in Panama, from January 26 to February 6.

In addition, the International Exhibition of San José de David, the capital of Chiriquí Province, will observe similar restrictions between March 10 and 20; International Exhibition of Azuero in the province of Los Santos from April 21 to May 1.

Government action includes the regulation of other dance activities in the Cochlear and Panama Oste regions and the regulation of the entrance to beaches.

Regarding the recurrence of the infection, Minza noted in its report that the number of daily victims exceeds the number of patients who recover from the 45th week to the 51st week.

The previous day, 1,348 new cases had been registered, diagnosed with 11,733 samples, showing a positive rating of 11.4 percent, far from the five weeks ago, when the World Health Organization estimated the disease control parameter.

There have been frequent calls from the administration, urging people to get vaccinated, and some experts even believe that immunization should be mandatory.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Louis Francisco Sucre, recommended avoiding taking children and adults to shopping centers and other collective spaces and urging them to maintain life-saving measures such as body spacing, hand washing and the use of masks.

Minza also revealed that 88.2 percent of the deaths recorded in Panama between February and December 24 last year were associated with those not having a complete immunization program (two doses).

mem / ga