In a study of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) infections caused by the Nigeria follicle amoeba between 1978-2018, the researchers found that the amoeba had spread northward for many years due to warming temperatures. The study, published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, noted that the number of cases of PAM has remained stable for many years: only about 120 PAM cases have been reported in 40 years. U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Nuclearia follicle (commonly known as ‘brain-eating amoeba’ or ‘brain-eating amoeba’) is a free-living micro-amoeba. Nuclear foliar usually affects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. Once the amoeba enters the nose it goes to the brain and it causes PAM, which is usually dangerous.