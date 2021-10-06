Daniel Ortega Bishops accused of terrorism

Chairman Daniel Ortega called “Terrorists” He told bishops who supported the protests that erupted in Nicaragua in April 2018 and in another country that “they will already be arrested.”

On Monday, Ortega spoke to its vice president, Rosario Murillo, in a news broadcast on official television, in which he vehemently opposed the mobilization, describing it as a “terrorist plot” by the people. Rights and Sovereignty. ”

In the midst of the election campaign, his main opponents became practically a soloist after his arrest, the Santinista leader said, adding that 37 opponents had been arrested since June. Seven Presidential Believers, They were “Those who are truly responsible for acts of terrorism.”

In the law, the bishops affirmed that they had “read to us the final warning, where they would give us 24 hours to hand over the government, the judicial branch, the electoral branch, the national assembly, everything.”

“It simply came to our notice then Chavez Home sellers Venezuela, Which was later replaced by people. Here (in Nicaragua) it is one and the same and people can’t stand it, ”he said.

According to Ortega, mediators in the dialogue between the community and the government after the 2018 protests – the bishops presented him with a “shameful document on behalf of the terrorists” referring to the adversary who was the adversary at the negotiating table. According to him, they served the “empire” United States.

The president accepted the document, folded the paper, thanked the bishops, and then said we should get peace again because there was no peace in those days NicaraguaWhat was there was terrorism, and the country was paralyzed.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on April 18, 2018, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

The protests, which executives classified as “conspiracy attempts” killed at least 328 people, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which raised the number to 684 by local organizations and the government recognizes 200.