Delta variant spreads across Asia with infections reported in Tokyo, Thailand and Malaysia

(Reuters) – Olympic host city Tokyo and Thailand and Malaysia have reported a record number of epidemics. COVID-19, Often occurs Delta variant Disease, which is highly contagious.

Cases have escalated in Sydney, where police have cordoned off the business district to prevent a crackdown on locksmithing, which could last until the end of August.

Sydney Police closed train stations, banned taxis from unloading passengers from the city and deployed 1,000 officers to set up checkpoints and disperse crowds.

The New South Wales government has announced 210 new infections in and around Sydney Delta variant.

Metropolitan Government Tokyo has recorded 4,058 infections in the last 24 hours. The organizers of the Olympics registered 21 Covid-19 cases related to the new competition, bringing the total to 241 as of July 1.

A day earlier, Japan had extended the state of emergency for Tokyo until the end of August to three nearby provinces and the western province of Osaka.

Malaysia, one of the disease’s hotspots, reported 17,786 corona virus cases on Saturday, a record number.

More than 100 people gathered in the center of the capital, Kuala Lumpur, to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the epidemic and call for the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Thailand recorded 18,912 new corona virus infections daily, bringing the total number of cases to 597,287. 178 new deaths have been reported in the country.

The government said the delta variant accounts for more than 60% of cases in the country and 80% in Bangkok.

The delta variant is not more dangerous than other types, but it is more contagious, he said Reuters Subakit Cyril, Director General of the Department of Medical Sciences, Thailand.

China is fighting to erupt the delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing, formed by airport workers who cleaned a plane from Russia.

Nanking has recorded 190 cases of delta variant local transaction since July 20, with a total of 262 cases taking place across the country, according to figures released on Saturday.

Vietnam, which has dealt with its worst COVID-19 eruption, announced tough measures on Saturday, saying it would impose tougher restrictions on 19 cities and provinces in the south of the country for two more weeks starting Monday.

WHO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprais said on Friday that there has been an 80% increase in Govt-19 infections in most parts of the world over the past four weeks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said in an internal document released this week that the delta variant, first detected in India, spreads like a chickenpox and is more contagious than the common cold or flu.

According to the CDC document, this variant is also spread by vaccinated people and causes more severe disease than previous corona virus strains.

Report by Banarath Tepkumbanat in Bangkok, Saeed Setpoonsering and Orathai Sriring, A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur, Lydia Kelly in Sydney, Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo and Yu Lun Tian in Beijing. Edited in Spanish by Javier Lopez de Lerida.