Democracy and Migration, U.S. Priorities at the IX Summit

Bloomberg Line – It will be run by the government of US President Joe Biden IX Summit of the United States This includes the participation of leaders from the Western Hemisphere, who will prioritize the treatment of key issues. Democracy and Migration.

The summit, to be held in Los Angeles in June, will cover the city’s most Latin nature, ethnic and cultural diversity, Bloomberg said, citing a senior Biden executive who did not want to be named.

The theme of the summit was chosen by the host country Creating a better sustainable, flexible and equitable future “In response to the most important issues facing our hemisphere, we are going to focus on concrete actions that will change drastically.Respond to the epidemic, promote green and equitable recovery and build strong and inclusive democracy, while at the same time addressing the causes of irregular migrationr, ”said Brian A., Under-Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs. Nichols told a news conference Thursday.

Nichols confirmed that the summit will be the most important meeting for President Biden in the region, and pointed out that the meeting will for the first time set a regional agenda for “expanding access to technologies and deepening digital transformation to ensure equal development.”

The U.S. official broke down some points that needed to be analyzed:

Health. “Many in the Western Hemisphere will remember these years as the most difficult in recent history (…).

Climate and environment and equivalent recovery. “We are going to tackle the climate crisis by improving sustainable infrastructure, accelerating the transition to clean energy and creating new economic opportunities.”

The roots of irregular displacement. “Challenges in our hemisphere, the promises of democracy, the scale of inequality and insecurity, the catastrophic effects of the climate crisis, as well as the loss of economic opportunities are motivating people to flee their countries and seek better opportunities. We are moving forward in action.

The diplomat noted that they hope to see one Significant process related to migration issue This applies to all parties involved.

They will work too, he confirmed Transparency of sustainable trade and investment structure.

When inquired about If the leaders of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are invited by the Biden government, “The White House will decide which leaders to call, but as we have said,” the Undersecretary of State confined himself to responding. Democracy is key to the summit process. “

When confronted with human rights violations in the same countries, Nichols said, “we will work with regional leaders to tackle good regulation and anti-corruption policies.” These governments are the most detrimental to democracy in this hemisphere.

In its entirety, the purpose of this meeting is to “protect rights, the rule of law, diversity, social content and gender and ethnic identity, and to build a better trust for all people in the United States.

“We understand that this is a big task, but people deserve the most effective and responsible management to deliver results.” Emphasized.

This is the first time the United States has hosted the Ninth Summit since its first meeting in Miami in 1994.

