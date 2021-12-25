Deportation to Cuba, the new sentence facing the trucker prosecuted in the United States

Resident of Cuba United States Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, Who face a Judgment Four people have been killed in a crash on a 110-year-old Colorado highway. Now you are in danger Deported To Cuba.

According to a report Telemundo TV Network From Denver, That is what will happen if the sentence of the youth is reduced.

The warning was launched by Lulac, a pro-immigrant organization with millions of voices calling for a just sentence for the 26-year-old Cuban.

“They can take his residence, deport him to Cuba and punish him twice. That is not fair.”Lulack’s leader Domingo Garcia said he would meet with the governor of Colorado to resolve the issue.

“Maduros said his brakes had failed and he could not stop his truck loaded with trees. This was not an adequate punishment for the alleged crime,” Garcia insisted.

The report points out that Everything indicates that Colorado Governor Jared Police is going to make a decision in the Aguilera-Maduros case., Which has provoked protests and outrage nationally and internationally.

“My legal team is now reviewing the proposal,” the Democrat politician said, although it was unclear whether he would like to ask Trucker for a new trial, pardon him or change his sentence.

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King announced this week that he is seeking a reduced sentence of 20 to 30 years for the defendant.

The Aguilera-Maduros family has announced they will appeal the sentence, When the young man’s lawyer sent a request for clemency, he was able to regain his freedom.

“Thank you all so much. It’s a very difficult time, a very difficult time, for all the traumas, accidents, deaths and injuries that have befallen me,” Cuban said from prison for Axualidat Radio. Hispanic community in the United States, especially for the massive campaign of support from Cuban-Americans.

Likewise, the voices of personalities like Colombian singer Shakira are in favor of him Affects his Kim Kardashian, When A petition in support of his independence Touch five million entries on the platform Change.org.

“I’m not trying to offend anyone. If everyone looks at my status and my years, we’re talking about a killer. The murderers here were given 40 years and I was sentenced to life imprisonmentHe added.

Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of car homicide and other crimes in October, testified that the brakes on his semitrailer failed before colliding with slower vehicles due to another accident.