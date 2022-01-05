Díaz-Canel thanks for the congratulatory and support messages for Cuba

Miguel Dias-Colonel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (BCC) and President of the Republic, thanked him for his continued messages of congratulations, congratulations, commitment and support on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the revolution.

In a post on the social networking site Twitter, he revealed that models of that unity are greatly appreciated in the Antilles.

“Congratulations on the 63rd anniversary of the victory of the Cuban Revolution, congratulations, good wishes, commitment and support. We appreciate the expressions of this unity. #Cubaview “

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the People’s Republic of China, sent a letter to the Diaz-Colonel, the president added to a tweet on the party’s website. In it he sends his warmest congratulations to the BCC, the government and the people of Cuba.

In the end of the year, Xi Jinping stressed that the friendship between the two countries had deepened and that China had always supported Cuba on the socialist path in line with its national conditions and was ready to work to enhance and deepen high-level exchanges. Cooperation in all fields and write a new chapter of this friendship in the new era.

Similarly, Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Korean Workers’ Party, congratulated the Cuban President, highlighting the struggle of the Greater Antilles, the revolutionary cause initiated and developed by its historical leaders, and the implementation of the 8th Treaty. . The BCCI Congress held last April.

He said that strong ties of friendship and solidarity between the two parties and countries would continue to grow for the socialist cause and for the well-being of our people.

Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço extended his congratulations on such an important date and expressed his interest in continuing to strengthen the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that our two countries have maintained for decades.

“Accept my congratulations on the good health, personal well-being and prosperity of the Cuban people,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko wished Cuban military chief Raul Castro and the Caribbean people prosperity in 2022.

Lukashenko outlined the trade and social ties that connect the two countries and sought to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Díaz-Canel and highlighted the support provided by Henry Reeve, International Specialist Physicians for Disaster Situations and Acute Infections. Covit-19 International Distribution In that country.

“I hope the friendship between Azerbaijan and Cuba continues to grow successfully, thanks to our efforts and our cooperation in multilateral organizations, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement,” he said.

From Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended his congratulations to the officials and the Cuban people, who hoped that relations between the two countries would be strengthened in the future and that mutual benefit and long-term cooperation would continue.

Similarly, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia wrote a letter to the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the BCC, and His Majesty the King of Morocco, His Excellency Mohammed VI, sent his heartfelt congratulations and satisfaction to the continuing dynamics of relations. The two sides seek to lay a solid foundation for fruitful cooperation in various fields.

On the eve of Independence Day, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, the Guardian of the two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud sent messages of congratulations to the President and the people of the Republic of Cuba Wished more progress and prosperity.

From Manama, the King of Bahrain, His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, his Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa; As well as the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq al-Sayyid.