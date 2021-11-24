Diaz-Canel urges full adherence to the peace agreement in Colombia

Havana, Nov 24 (ACN) The Cuban president said today that the search for peace in Colombia should be the nation’s priority and that those efforts should have the support of other countries in the region and other latitudes. Miguel Dias-Colonel.

Speaking at the fifth anniversary of the signing of a peace agreement between the Colombian government and the revolutionary armed forces of the Colombian People’s Army (FARC-EP), Díaz-Canel called for full compliance with the agreement and a guarantee of security. Life of former guerrillas, community leaders and human rights defenders.

Due to its importance, the Cuban News Agency transmits the words of the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba in a video broadcast from the Palace of the Revolution.

His Excellency Evan Duke Marquez, President of the Republic of Colombia;

The leader of the Communist Party, Mr. Rodrigo Londoño Echeverri;

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres;

Dear Mr. Eduardo Cifuentes Muñoz, head of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace;

Respected participants in this commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the Havana Peace Accord;

Dear Colombians:

In November 2016 in Havana, Cuba, the final agreement between the Colombian government and the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces – People’s Army, FARC-EP, to end the conflict and create lasting and lasting peace was a reality. In Colombia and the international community, and especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, it is of paramount importance for its impact on the reduction of violence and for a new example of the possibility of peace through dialogue.

At the five-year expiration of this agreement, we reaffirm our full compliance with the agreement and take the most effective measures to guarantee the protection of the lives of former guerrillas, community leaders and human rights defenders.

Cuba’s position on the Colombian civil conflict is principled and widely accepted. Our country has supported and will continue to push for a negotiated political solution.

We firmly believe that the search for peace in Colombia should be a priority for this country and that those efforts should have the support of other countries in the region and other latitudes.

Cuba is Colombia’s brother, and has always been a peaceful country.

Thanks.

(Short Editions – President)

Also read: Cuba, Colombia’s brother, says peace is, will always be, will always be.