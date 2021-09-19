Diaz-Colonel: Bolivia will always trust Cuba – Juventus Rebel

“Here you have a brother,” this Saturday the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Colonel Bermடdez told Bolivian President Louis Ars Cattagora that he held a meeting with the US and Caribbean states in Mexico at the end of the VI Summit of the Latin Community.

With the meeting with the official delegation of Cuba to the regional meeting, Dias-Colonel highlighted the election victory of Luis Ars, which highlighted the conspiracy hatched against Evo Morales. The President highlighted the determination, intelligence and ability of the Bolivian people and its government to change this situation.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party thanked Bolivia for its unconditional support, the expressions of solidarity of the Andean President and the recent donations to the Greater Antilles. I agree with you, you can trust Cuba for anything, ”he said.

For his part, Louis Ars expressed his desire to “continue to work together, there are many things to do.” He described his country’s relationship with Cuba very closely and soon announced to Díaz-Canel the appointment of a new ambassador to the island.

Lucho – as he is known in his country – explained that a second donation to Cuba was being prepared for export, with medical supplies to combat the Govt-19 epidemic. He also spoke about strengthening ties in the manufacturing sector of goods. In assuming you can help us, we will be there for sure, he reiterated.

Calibian President Ars Catacora has expressed his desire to visit the Caribbean, which was responded to by the Bolivian president. This is the first meeting with Theos-Colonel since he won the election a month earlier with the president of Andean, who took over as president of Bolivia on November 8.