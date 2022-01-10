Diaz-Connell attends the inauguration of Daniel Ortega as President of Nicaragua.

President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Connell Bermud சமூக wrote on his official Twitter account: We return to dear Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, another sovereign nation that has left the imperial backyard. We come together in solidarity at the inauguration of Brother Daniel.

The Cuban president will attend Monday’s inauguration of General Daniel Ortega Chavez, who received 75.87% of the vote in the November 7 election, a continuation of the community projects that have been improved and developed during his 14 years in office. Santinista National Liberation Front, and the Coordinating Government of Reconciliation, Peace and Solidarity.

The inauguration of Daniel Ortega will take place on Monday afternoon at the Plaza de la Revolucion., Northwest of the capital Managua.

Representatives from at least 21 countries, including heads of state and foreign ministers, will attend the inauguration, Vice President Rosario Murillo said last Thursday.

(With information from Radio Rebelde)