January 10, 2022

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Diaz-Connell attends the inauguration of Daniel Ortega as President of Nicaragua.

Obadiah Silva January 10, 2022 1 min read

The inauguration of Daniel Ortega will take place this Monday afternoon at the Plaza de la Revolucion in the northwest of the capital Managua. Photo: Zyro Ghazina / CCC / File

President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Connell Bermud சமூக wrote on his official Twitter account: We return to dear Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, another sovereign nation that has left the imperial backyard. We come together in solidarity at the inauguration of Brother Daniel.

The Cuban president will attend Monday’s inauguration of General Daniel Ortega Chavez, who received 75.87% of the vote in the November 7 election, a continuation of the community projects that have been improved and developed during his 14 years in office. Santinista National Liberation Front, and the Coordinating Government of Reconciliation, Peace and Solidarity.

The inauguration of Daniel Ortega will take place on Monday afternoon at the Plaza de la Revolucion., Northwest of the capital Managua.

Representatives from at least 21 countries, including heads of state and foreign ministers, will attend the inauguration, Vice President Rosario Murillo said last Thursday.

In the video, President Diaz is waiting for the kennel

(With information from Radio Rebelde)

See also  A former Chilean Air Force pilot flies in and out of an active volcano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Peace has returned to Kazakhstan after violent riots that killed at least 164 people

January 10, 2022 Obadiah Silva
3 min read

Luris Puppo wants to consolidate his track record at the Olympics

January 10, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

The new strain, perhaps the weakness of the virus

January 9, 2022 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

1 min read

Diaz-Connell attends the inauguration of Daniel Ortega as President of Nicaragua.

January 10, 2022 Obadiah Silva
3 min read

Peace has returned to Kazakhstan after violent riots that killed at least 164 people

January 10, 2022 Obadiah Silva
3 min read

Luris Puppo wants to consolidate his track record at the Olympics

January 10, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

The new strain, perhaps the weakness of the virus

January 9, 2022 Obadiah Silva