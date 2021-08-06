Different delta vaccines require more protection

At the beginning and throughout 2020, the term new corona virus, Govit-19 Y SARS – Cove-2 They were much loved by Google and used in everyday everyday language around the world because of their vast international expansion and health catastrophe, this time it arose. Delta Is very vulnerable due to its spread and in other varieties More contagious.

So far this year when many countries were thinking of saying goodbye to the epidemic, with the flexibility of moderate and serious measures, some states started using masks like public places and places. Delta makes its horrific actions varied, from one moment to another, the impact of epidemics skyrocketing and breaking records.

The World Health Organization and other scientific and medical organizations have not reduced their protection based on the call that only a high number of vaccines can significantly reduce the rate of infection, and as a result of death. However, the percentage of vaccines in many countries is very low, inconsistent and selfish with people refusing to be vaccinated.

A note from Deutsche Welle (DW) recently revealed that the delta variant is spreading among vaccinated people, and the most worrying thing is that it behaves almost identically to those who do not. Research by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that the delta variant is “more contagious than smallpox, but less common than measles.”

According to the CDC, vaccination is the best strategy to prevent patients from getting worse or dying. He stressed that it is more appropriate for people to wear nasopharynx back home and in public places. The study also determined that positive eruptions with delta become more contagious. Measures of physical and social space are safe in conflict with Govt-19.

Regarding the effectiveness of the vaccines offered today, the CDC explained that, with vaccination, the risk of serious illness or death is reduced by 10 times or more with vaccines and the risk of infection is reduced by three times or more, which is at least 90 percent against severe cases and deaths and That’s at least 67 percent against infection. “