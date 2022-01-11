Djokovic announces the end of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and says the withdrawal of troops will begin on January 13.

The process of leaving the group does not take more than 10 days.

Kazakh President Qasim-Yomart Djokovic, Advertising The Joint Security Agreement (CSTO)’s peacekeeping mission in the country ended this Tuesday.

The President noted that the situation was similar in all regions.Standard“And the main task of the CSTO is completed. The departure of the team will begin. January 13.

“In general, the acute phase of counter-terrorism operations has passed. The situation in all regions is stable. In this regard, I declare the important task of the CSTO peacekeeping forces.E successfully completed. In two days, the withdrawal of the CSTO’s United Peacekeeping Force will begin gradually. Withdrawal process It will not take more than 10 daysDjokovic announced.

The president stressed that the CSTO’s response allowed the recapture of the country’s largest city, Almaty, and that it had not lost control of its former capital, Kazakhstan. Seizure of Power Professionals “.”If we had lost Almaty, we would have lost the capital and the whole country“, Insisted.

Djokovic, “Although the” plan of attack on Kazakhstan “includes a wide range of features, the militants want to seize power.”Coup attempts failed“Conspiracy attempts and threats to the unity of the country have failed. Together, as a nation, we defended Almaty and other regional centers. They will be recovered as soon as possible, ”he said.

In the midst of violence Restlessness Erupted in Kazakhstan last week and led authorities to describe it as an “occupation” by “terrorist gangs”, the CSTO announced on January 5. send Peacekeeping forces support its authorities in restoring stability to the Central Asian nation and providing security to key infrastructure.

This Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Remembered The CSTO sent peacekeepers to Kazakhstan at the official request of the country. In full compliance with Section 4 of the Collective Security Agreement In 1992, in the event of an aggression against any member state, all other countries would provide the necessary support and assistance, including military assistance.

