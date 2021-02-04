Donald Trump: ‘He called us’; Accused U.S. Capitol rebels accuse Trump of innovative legal protection | World News

Emanuel Jackson, 20, of Washington, D.C., was caught on video using a metal bat. U.S. Capitol On January 6th.

Jackson, who is awaiting trial in federal court on assault charges, has now accepted a new legal defense: seeks to lay the blame on Donald Trump , Citing the former president’s comments at the “Stop Steel” rally shortly before the Capitol siege.

“Fight like hell,” Trump told the crowd, “we will not take this anymore,” and repeated the false claims that the election was stolen from him by widespread vote fraud. Trump advised his supporters to go to the Capitol. President Joe Biden’s congressional hearing about that were exactly where the firing came from, sending legislators into a frenzy and killing five people, including a police officer.

Jackson’s lawyer, Brandi Horton, filed in court on Jan. 22, saying “the nature and circumstances of this crime must be viewed through the lens of an event inspired by the President of the United States.”

The siege of the Capitol seems to have been spontaneous and provoked by statements made during the “Stop the Steel” rally. “Horton argued that Jackson should be released while awaiting trial. On Jan. 22, a judge denied the request.

At least six of the 170 people charged in connection with the Capitol siege have sought to shift at least some of the charges against Trump because they are defending themselves in court or in public opinion.

Jacob Chansley, who wore a horned helmet and face paint during the attack, and Dominic Bezola, a member of the Pride Boys right-wing extremist group, are accused of stealing a window in the Capitol, police shield so rioters can enter.

“The people of the country, the people of the country, come down and let the people know what you think,” Pesola’s defense lawyer Michael Schipetta told Reuters. “Logical thinking, ‘He called us.'”

Prosecutors have not yet sought to dismiss or acquit the accused during an investigation into allegations that Trump provoked their clients, but instead made the request as part of an effort to free them from pre-trial detention.

Jay Down, who served as top federal attorney in Birmingham, Alabama during the Trump administration, said no defendant could avoid being convicted of a felony for allegedly inciting Trump.

“If anything, this is an endorsement of criminal conduct,” Down said, now a general consultant for Gray Analytics, a cybersecurity firm. “This useless tactic may help the headlines, but it will not help the fate of any defendant.”

Trump went to a stage near the White House and instructed supporters to “fight” – he used the word more than 20 times. “Everyone here will soon be marching to the Capitol,” Trump told the crowd. About 50 minutes into the talk, many of them did.

Trump adviser Jason Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the legal strategy for blaming the former president. Trump called his speech “absolutely appropriate.”

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

The Democrat-led House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on charges of “inciting insurgency” arising from his January 6 speech. He faces an indictment in the Senate next week.

His fellow Republicans in the Senate have adequately identified opposition to the indictment, indicating that the room will certainly be reduced to the two-thirds majority needed to convict him. He hopes Democrats will use the case to disqualify him from future public office.

Lori Ulrich, a defense attorney in Pennsylvania, said his client Riley June Williams was motivated by Trump’s comments. Williams, 22, is accused of stealing a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the siege.

“It is unfortunate that Mrs. Williams took the President’s bait and went into the Capitol,” Ulrich told a judge at the Jan. 21 court hearing. Judge Williams released him under house arrest.

Some legal experts have said that “blaming Trump” would complicate matters if they confessed to the perpetrators in the hope of getting a shorter sentence. Down noted that federal judges need defendants who admit guilt to take full responsibility for their conduct.

Schipetta acknowledged the limitations of the effectiveness of blaming Trump.

“It would be irresponsible to put all your eggs in that basket,” Skipetta said.

But Skipetta said Trump’s speech helps explain how people were beaten during the riots.

“These are people who have never acted before,” Skipetta said. “Who burned this fuse?”