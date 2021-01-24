Donald Trump Jr.’s father ‘tweet not start a new war’ sparks sharp reactions online

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former US President Donald Trump, received a lot of backlash for tweeting his father on Friday, saying it ‘did not start a new war’ as the first president in history.

The first president in modern history, Donald Trump, did not start a new war. – Donald Trump Jr. (on Donald J. Trumpzer) January 22, 2021

Donald Trump has been banned from social media for inciting US capital riots.

Netizens react

However, after his tweet, various critics took to the social media site and reminded the son that his father’s words led to the American Capitol riots. N.P. Another journalist wrote, “However, he was the first president to provoke an uprising against American capital. He is also the first president to be indicted twice. Oh, he was the first modern president to leave the United States with a smaller staff than he was when he took office. ” A Twitter user wrote about the Corona virus, “Donald Trump was the first president in American history to die from an epidemic that could have prevented 400,000 Americans under his watch. In just 10 months on everything! ”. Let’s look at some of the reactions.

In 11 months, when more Americans have died from the corona virus under your father’s watch than in four years, in * World War 2 *, who needs a new war? https://t.co/lyvBAkTT3z – Mehdi Hassan (Mehdi Hassan) January 23, 2021

However, he was the first president to provoke an uprising against American capital. He is also the first president to be indicted twice. Oh, he was the first modern president to leave the United States with a smaller staff than he had when he took office. – Kyle Griffin (yle kylegriffin1) January 23, 2021

Donald Trump is the first president in American history to die from an epidemic that could prevent 400,000 Americans. In just 10 months on everything! – MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (urmurray_nyc) January 23, 2021

He started a racist war that will affect our generation. My mother has never heard of it in the last 27 years, but now she often asks, “Go back to your country.” This is worse than any war! – A common man (rsrIbneAdam) January 22, 2021

He first potts:

Ask Russia for help in the 2016 election!

Extorting money from Ukraine to help him in the 2020 election Provoke his followers to attack Capitol

Puts pressure on state officials to crack down on legal votes

Apologies to his fellow conspirators!

Only the first and second charge – Biden Army (id Biden_Army) January 23, 2021

In another development, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the opening arguments on Donald Trump’s Senate indictment would begin in the second week of February. “Once the summaries are prepared, the presentation of the parties will begin in the week of February 8th,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. Trump has been accused of instigating a mob riot in Capitol Hill, which eventually led to five deaths and global condemnation. Trump, the first president to be indicted twice in U.S. history, was indicted by the House on Jan. 13, and now the question is whether he will be punished by the Senate.

Before the proceedings, the senators will swear in and set time limits for arguments and disagreements. All questions from senators and Trump lawyers for the House must be submitted in writing and read by the Chief Justice. On January 6, the United States came to a standstill after promoting Trump’s video message as a “failed coup” and an attempt to overthrow democracy.

