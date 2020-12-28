Donald Trump signs Tibet policy ahead of Dalai Lama’s next Chinese move | World News

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed a bill to establish a US consulate in Tibet and ensure that the International Dalai Lama is appointed only by the Tibetan community without Chinese intervention.

The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 modifies and re-approves various programs and rules related to Tibet.

Trump signed on Sunday as part of a massive $ 2.3 trillion package for the end of the year bill to provide long-delayed corona virus relief and fund federal funding.

The U.S. Senate passed the bill unanimously last week, despite opposition from China.

It recognizes the need to help NGOs in support of the Tibetan communities in Tibet; Places restrictions on new Chinese embassies United Nations Until a US embassy is established Lhasa , Tibet.

The law now authorizes the office of the U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues and expands the office’s duties to include additional functions, such as pursuing international alliances to ensure that the next Dalai Lama is appointed only by the Tibetan faith community.

It also advises the Secretary of State not to open a new Chinese embassy in the United States unless China allows it to open a US embassy in Lhasa.

It is the policy of the United States to take all appropriate measures to retain responsible senior officials of the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party who are directly involved in the identification and establishment of the future 15th Dalai Lama of Tibetan Buddhism, the successor of the 14th Dalai Lama. Lama.

Beijing The 14th Dalai Lama is seen as a “separatist” to separate Tibet from China.

Some key measures approved by the US Congress include the imposition of sanctions on Chinese officials, including travel restrictions.

Noting that the 14th Dalai Lama supports a centralist approach to realizing the autonomy of the six million Tibetans in Tibet, the new law states that the Dalai Lama has overseen the democratization process within Tibetan politics and has delegated his political responsibilities to the electorate. 23 representatives of the Tibetan people deported in 2011.

The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 provides $ 1 million a year to the Special U.S. Coordinator for Tibet, 75,675,000 for scholarships, 75,575,000 for scholarship initiatives, $ 8 million for Tibetan autonomous regions and communities in China, $ 6 million for Tibetans, and $ 3 million for the Tibetan regime. .

The new law, which expresses concern about the exploitation of Tibet’s natural resources, seeks to continue joint efforts with Chinese and international scientific organizations to monitor the environment, including glacier retreat, temperature rise and carbon levels in the Tibetan Plateau. To promote a greater understanding of the effects of permafrost, river flows, grasslands and desertification and the monsoon cycle.