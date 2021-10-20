Double attack kills 13 in Syrian capital (+ photos) – Prinza Latina

An explosive device exploded as the vehicle was passing and another exploded at the scene five minutes later as the public rallied to rescue the victims, police officials told Prinza Latina, who was at the scene.

They denounced that a third bomb had been defused by the Supers at the same place and that the motive of the perpetrators of this crime was to inflict a large number of casualties.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Since liberating the outskirts of the capital from terrorists in the summer of 2018, Damascus has enjoyed a peace that has been disturbed by selective attacks against the military and civilians.

Such attacks, as confirmed by analysts here, are carried out by terrorist groups that receive orders and instructions from the intelligence agencies of countries hostile to this Arab nation, especially from Israel, the United States and their allies, to deter extremists from destabilizing the nation.

