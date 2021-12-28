Dozens of flights were canceled at South Florida airports, and thousands across the country

Miami, Fla. Flights were canceled Monday at South Florida airports as the number of passengers during the holidays exceeded pre-epidemic levels.
16 were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, including 6 outbound and 10 incoming flights. There were 41 cancellations at Miami International Airport, including 17 departing and 24 incoming flights.
Indira Almeida-Bardillo, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Date Department of Aviation, said air traffic was clearly recovering despite the disruptions.
“Yesterday we had more than 155,000 passengers, even with cancellations and delays,” Almeida-Bardillo said.
There are thousands of cancellations across the country. Airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to rising Omigron infections and winter weather shocks in Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City.
Advertising
Delta, United, Jet Blue and American were the hardest hit.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reduced the number of days required for isolation. This will allow flight attendants who have tested positive for the corona virus to return to work as soon as possible.
Noticea regionada: This week in South Florida
WPLG Local10.com Copyright 2021 – All rights reserved.
“Food lover. Unapologetic alcohol guru. Passionate internet geek. Hardcore analyst. Gamer.”
More Stories
Covit-19: Last minute of corona virus in Spain, live | The epidemic is close to six million infections and has surpassed 89,000 deaths Community
South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu – Díaz-Canel mourns the death of Radio Florida, news and current events from Florida
Fauci warns about the complacency of the virus that fills hospitals