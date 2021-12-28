December 28, 2021

Dozens of flights were canceled at South Florida airports, and thousands across the country

December 28, 2021

Miami, Fla. Flights were canceled Monday at South Florida airports as the number of passengers during the holidays exceeded pre-epidemic levels.

16 were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, including 6 outbound and 10 incoming flights. There were 41 cancellations at Miami International Airport, including 17 departing and 24 incoming flights.

Indira Almeida-Bardillo, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Date Department of Aviation, said air traffic was clearly recovering despite the disruptions.

“Yesterday we had more than 155,000 passengers, even with cancellations and delays,” Almeida-Bardillo said.

The flight cancellation continued on Monday as some U.S. airlines faced staff shortages related to corona virus cases, bad weather and other issues during the holiday season.

There are thousands of cancellations across the country. Airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to rising Omigron infections and winter weather shocks in Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

Delta, United, Jet Blue and American were the hardest hit.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reduced the number of days required for isolation. This will allow flight attendants who have tested positive for the corona virus to return to work as soon as possible.

Noticea regionada: This week in South Florida

Flights were also canceled on Sunday. Henry Hartwelt, a travel analyst, said some of the cancellations were due to staff shortages and were a last resort.

