Dr. Fauci requires a break from combating the pandemic to toss the very first pitch of the MLB season

As of Thursday, he can incorporate pitcher to his lengthy curriculum vitae.

Fauci threw the ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Big League Baseball season just before the very first video game involving the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

He took the mound at Nationals Park putting on a Nationals cap, jersey and, of program, face mask. The deal with mask highlighted that the Nationals are the defending Entire world Sequence champions.

But the 79-calendar year-previous Fauci is a improved physician than pitcher as the suitable-hander threw substantial and very large of the plate.