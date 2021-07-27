Drivers and highways injured in hailstorm in Italy closed (+ video)

Worship the size of tennis balls Tuesday forced dozens to close a highway in northern Italy, damaging dozens of cars, According to an agricultural room in the extreme model of a climate phenomenon that has intensified in recent years.

Said the National Federation of Farmers (Goldiretti, abbreviated in Italian) “We are facing the consequences of climate change, with a growing trend of global warming and extreme events in Italy,” he said. These include sudden and violent storms, heavy rain and rapid transitions from clear skies to storms, he said.

Goldiretti estimates that climate change events such as floods and landslides have caused a loss of 14 billion euros ($ 16.5 billion) to agricultural production, buildings and infrastructure.

Videos of a severe hailstorm Monday near the northern city of Modena showed cars smashing windows on the side of the highway.

Although hail is a common summer phenomenon in the Po River Valley, The intensity and frequency of this year’s storms were “extraordinary,” meteorologist Luca Lombroso told the Resto di Carlino in the Bologna daily.

Based on his analysis, Goldretty said a total of 386 people have been hit by storms at a rate of 11 per day this summer so far this year. There were a few dozen a year until six years ago, but there were 92 reported in 2018 and 198 in 2019.

“The size of the hail has also changed, which has grown significantly in recent years and real icebergs are falling bigger than tennis balls,” Goldreti said.

Hailstorms can destroy fields and orchards. Goldretty attributes a 40% drop in peach and apricot harvests and a 50% drop in nectarines to “this crazy weather.”

