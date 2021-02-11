During the testimony, Fox abruptly cuts off the charge manager

The Fox News Channel cut off an indictment manager in the middle of Wednesday when he provided dramatic video footage of the mob that attacked US Capital last month and government leaders running for safety. Said. “Democrats have no votes, but they are still making progress.” The incident is a dramatic example of the tight-knit programmers’ use of television networks to attract fans during former President Donald Trump’s second indictment.

House managers along with Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC outlined the case against Trump for nearly five hours on Wednesday. Although sometimes dry and formal, the presentation reached an emotional climax when California Representative Eric Svalwell showed the graphic video, most of which had never been seen before.

When the network launched its commentary program, “The Five,” Fox cut things short after 5 p.m. Excited Juan Williams was given a chance to speak. “I’m shocked,” Williams said. “I want you to come back. Come back and join the conversation. Focus on the news.”

Williams described house managers as an important exercise in building and democracy. “The indictment you all ignore, I think you’re scared …” At that moment, he was shouted at by Waters and Goodfield. “You ‘re so rude because I’re so right,” Williams said of a Fox News spokesman who had no idea about the programming choice.

Minutes later, when Swallowell showed body camera footage of a Capitol police officer being attacked by a demonstrator with an American flag, Fox team members discussed President Joe Biden’s release of the Govt vaccine. At Newsmax, a Republican congressman was interviewed about the 2022 midterm elections. Meanwhile, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and NBC’s Casey Hunt were shocked to see what they saw. Lester Holt of NBC News called it “emotional.” “It almost dares members of the Senate not to vote on the indictment,” Holt said.

For networks that appeal to conservative audiences, the test is not necessarily to watch TV properly. As of its first day on Tuesday, Nielsen reported that MSNBC had 2.87 million people, CNN viewers 2.66 million and Fox News 1.95 million.

Fox’s most famous personality, Tucker Carlson, said he saw nothing on the first day of the trial. “At this point, honestly, who cares?” Carlson said. “The accusation? The whole thing is ridiculous. They blame a president who is no longer president. They yell at someone who has already left the room. ”

Nonetheless, Fox set aside its daytime hours for it, returning to trial even after Wednesday’s “The Five”. Newsmax also aired an afternoon session similar to the One America News Network after Aunt Jemima calmed down the start of the session on Wednesday to talk about the renaming of food items. During the break of the trial, they addressed Trump fans in their audience.

“We will continue to bring you live coverage of the indictment in One America News,” said host Jennifer Franco. “Meanwhile, despite endless lies and attacks from Democrats and the mainstream media, former President Trump has fought hard for the country for the past four years.” He introduced the two-minute film, which incorporates Trump’s praise clips into the office, opening with a line reading Rudyard Kipling’s poem, “If,” Can you keep your head down when you’ve lost everything about you? ”

Following is a section on whether the “Biden Honeymoon” with Congress is over. During the first afternoon break of the trial, Fox returned to Trump spokesman Jason Miller, who denounced the Democrats’ case. He said his boss was on the phone for minutes. Newsmax’s pop sellers had their own review of these actions. “It’s got a little too much,” he said.

