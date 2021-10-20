ECLAC highlights the role of the state in the post-Govt-19 recovery • workers

Alicia Barcena, executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), spoke of the state’s role in the region’s lead to post – epidemic recovery, which has been severely affected by Covit-19.

In March 2020, we did not imagine that the entire world would be affected by an epidemic with unprecedented health, social and economic consequences, which here proved unacceptable inequalities in all its diversity and severity, Barcena said.

By the end of 2020 the total number of people living in poverty in the region had increased to 209 million, which is 22 million more than in 2019, and extreme poverty reached 78 million.

“Epidemic unacceptable inequalities, essentially gender inequality, have affected the working conditions of women, creating a setback of more than a decade in the progress made in terms of labor participation,” she said.

In the face of this panorama, the Executive Secretary of ECLAC called for the strengthening and renewal of state institutions to implement projects that respond to contemporary needs with a vision for the future.

Barcelona participated in the opening ceremony of the XVIII meeting of the Regional Planning Commission to discuss the challenges of post-Covit-19 recovery.

The meeting will be held in person until October 21 and will be attended by Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior officials from almost all Latin American and Caribbean countries.

ECLAC proposes eight strategic sectors to increase investment and growth and reduce inequalities, including the transition to renewable energy, the inclusive digital revolution, the healthcare manufacturing industry and sustainable tourism.

(Taken from Brenza Latina)