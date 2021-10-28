Ecuadorian tribes closed roads for the second day in a row against economic policy

Kitto. Indigenous people and farmers in Ecuador blocked roads in six of the country’s 24 provinces on Wednesday, the second day of a protest against the government’s economic policy, which is taking place amid exceptional conditions due to drug violence.

The Confederation of Indigenous National Races (Conaie), which is strong and opposition, has decided to extend the 90% increase in fuel prices from 2020 and the protests that began on Tuesday. The first day ended with 37 detainees, five wounded policemen and two soldiers arrested by protesters – and those in good condition, according to the government.

The NGO Fundamedios reported that a journalist and tribal leader had died accidentally while covering protests in the Andes of Cotobaxi (south of Kyoto) on Wednesday, recording eight attacks on the press during demonstrations.

AFP reports that Coney, who took part in riots that toppled three presidents between 1997 and 2005, was blocked by stones, mud, wood and burning tires at various points along the northern exit Pan-American Highway in Quito. That artery ends at the Colombian border.

The army and police patrolled the roads, clearing debris and re-routing vehicles, hoping that about 20 trucks would move northward, as in the town of Ooten, where he would carry disposable diapers to Bosto, including Roberto Horos. Colombian page.

“Diapers should be in Pasto last night. They (the protesters) do not realize how we are losing the freight forwarders, ”Harrow said, complaining that diesel prices were high.

On October 27, 2021, tribal people and farmers blocked the access road to Quito in the San Miguel community in the province of Pichincha, Ecuador. (RODRIGO BUENDIA / AFP)

‘We will be in control’

The integrated security service ECU911 also announced roadblocks in Imbabura (north of Quito), Bolivar and Chimborazo (two in the south) and the Amazon province of Pastaza. “The government is stupid in raising petrol all the time,” said Dennis Vitteri, a 28-year-old textile worker, at another center of the protests.

In addition to the roadblocks that have not paralyzed the nation, a march of aborigines, workers, teachers and students took place in Quito on Tuesday, including clashes with police near the administration’s headquarters.

“Yesterday the armed forces and police respected the demonstrations without violence and guaranteed control and order. They will do the same today, and if the challenge continues tomorrow, we will maintain control, ”Conservative President Guillermo Lasso said at a military event in Quito on Wednesday.

With 60 days of exemption on October 18 to fight crimes related to drug trafficking, the protests are taking place with a resurgence of more than 2,000 murders and prison massacres in the country this year.

Faced with a severe economic crisis caused by the epidemic, the government stopped the army in the streets in support of the police in the fight against violence and did not suspend rights such as demonstration and assembly.

‘Worse than Bad’

Former President Lenin Moreno (2007-2021) abolished the millionaire fuel subsidy in 2019, which is linked to agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to obtain loans. Konai then killed eleven people and led the struggles that forced Moreno to retreat, establishing a mechanism in May 2020 to gradually increase the monthly price in line with oil prices.

Lasso, who took office in May 2021, maintained that mechanism until last weekend, raising fuel prices by 12%, raising diesel from $ 1.69 to $ 1.90 and regular petrol from $ 2.50 to $ 2, 55.

“We urge the government to release fuel at reasonable prices. He does not realize that he is hurting people, ”said Juan Suzuk, an unemployed man who dragged branches to strengthen a barrier at the northern exit of Quito. Connolly is demanding a reduction of $ 1.50 per gallon of diesel and $ 2.10 per gallon of petrol.

“We’re going to move on, we’re not going to stop, because the whole city is getting up (…) we’re all together because we’re going from bad to worse,” said Patricio Guamon, 46. The old artisan, who protested in the San Francisco neighborhood, was from Oaxaca when his neighbor built a fire with cut wood.

According to the last 2010 census, tribals represent 7.4% of the 17.7 million population, but indigenous leaders consider them to be 25%. Ecuador records 47% poverty and misery, 28% unemployment and unemployment, nearly $ 46,000 million in foreign debt, 45% of GDP (GDP) and 5% of fiscal deficit.