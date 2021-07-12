Egypt calls on Israel to avoid escalation and dialogue – Brenza Latin

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Foreign Minister Same Shoukri and his Israeli envoy Jair Lapidet mentioned holding a meeting in Brussels, Belgium a day earlier.

During the meeting, Shougri felt the need to move urgently to break the current stalemate between the Palestinians and Israel.

In addition, the head of Egyptian diplomacy stressed that the future negotiation process should be based on international norms, guaranteeing the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in June 1967.

He said the dialogue was one of the key elements strengthening the pillars of security and stability in the region.

Cairo will not hesitate to support all international efforts to achieve this goal in collaboration with other actors, he said.

Egypt was instrumental in mediating the Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip last May, which caused more than 250 deaths.

Since then, the country has made political and diplomatic efforts to strengthen the ceasefire and the urgent resumption of peace talks between the parties, the text highlights.

