Elections, Govt and Cuba, prints of misinformation in Latin America in 2021

(EFE) .- Elections in eleven countries, protests in Cuba and Colombia and the massive vaccination against Govt-19 in 2021 focused on the misinformation that had spread on social media in Latin America, where dangerous advice on the wrong solutions to combat the disease had spread. SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Mexico Celebrated On June 6, 15 of the 32 governors, 35 local congresses and 1,900 city councils, will hold the largest election in its history to renew the House of Representatives.

A few days before the vote, the National Electoral Commission (INE)’s announcement that it was going to install hidden cameras to “detect voters who sold their ballots” went viral. . With “corporal punishment established by law.”

The Mexican Electoral Commission denied this lie in all its ways and reminded it that the vote established by the Constitution was secret.

The scam coincided with disagreements between the INE and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who accused him of censoring the Electoral Commission and plotting electoral fraud in the past.

In Colombia, misinformation about elections is beginning to emerge at a glance Presidential election May 2022. In this context, it was spread on social networking sites that Venezuelan citizens with formal security status announced by the Colombian government in February could vote in the election.

Through this argument, dozens of people criticized the president’s decision, with Evan Duke claiming that it was in response to political and electoral interests, with the suspicion that he did this to gain the votes of the Venezuelan people.

In fact, the move regulates the displacement situation of the Venezuelan people in Colombia, but does not provide them with the essential nationality needed to vote in the presidential election.

It is not true that in April the government of then Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti ordered the “complete immobility” of the Armed Forces and the National Police (PNP) of Peru to prevent voting in the first round of the April 11 presidential election. . The Defense Ministry and the Interior Ministry have denied the allegations.

On the other hand, it took a month and a half to declare left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo the winner of the presidential election because the other candidate, Keiko Fujimori, was accused of “fraud” without proof.

At least 47 million infections and 1.5 million deaths, Misinformation about the epidemic in Latin America continues to go viral. Many publications refer to treatments without scientific approval, such as hydroxy chloroquine, ivermectin, or chlorine dioxide.

A panel of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) has strongly advised against the use of hydroxy chloroquine, while the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its website at Ivermectin states that “overdose of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.”

Chlorine dioxide also does not work against Covit-19. Some of the adverse effects related to its consumption are respiratory failure, changes in the electrical function of the heart and low blood pressure caused by dehydration.

On the other hand, messenger RNA covid-19 vaccines like Pfizer or Moderna grow on women’s breasts, a user who received thousands of views in August said in a TikTok video that this is not true.

It may be a temporary swelling of the armpit lymph nodes, according to experts.

Citing figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the condition “occurs in about 11.6% of people after administration of the first dose of the modern vaccine and 16% after the second dose”.

In addition, the viralized “strain table” on social networks is inaccurate, revealing the full calendar of plots to spread twenty strains of the Covit-19 virus on specific dates, starting at Delta Strain and ending in February 2023.

In fact, the table is nothing more than a reproduction of the Greek alphabet from the letter Delta, which can easily describe the list of subsequent dates and it is not consistent with the evolution of the virus.

The calendar has recently gone viral again following its discovery Omigron variant.

Social unrest in the region took place in Colombia, where a lie spread that a month-long strike would force the change of the constitution, Cuba, historically Massive rallies against the state.

EFE Verifica denied a dozen publications in Cuba, and in many cases, took contextual photos of other demonstrations over the years or elsewhere.

Neither scientists nor global health officials have found genetic mutations as a result of the vaccine against Govt-19.

Also released was a photograph of a body falsely identified as Jovnell Moyes, President of Haiti, who was shot dead in the early hours of July 7 at his home in Port-au-Prince.

This is a film similar to another crime shot in 2020.

Beyond political misinformation, EFE Verifica also discovered the lies that drew attention to their luxurious originality. For example, in Bolivia, Antikovit-19 vaccines turn people into infected wolves.

