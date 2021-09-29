Elections in Germany: Merkel congratulates Social Democrat Scholes on “election victory” International

From left, Volcker Wising, FDP General Secretary; Annalena Barbach, co-chair of Los Verdas; Christian Lindner, FDP leader; And Robert Habeb, co-chairman of Green, in an image taken from their social networks. Instagram ல்க Volkervising / Reuters

In the afternoon came a tax statement in the mail: “Congratulations to President Olaf Souls on Monday on the election victory.” At the urging of the media, government spokespersons had previously refused to comment on the election results last Sunday, during a regular press conference held three times a week. The SPD Social Democrats came out The winners are just one and a half points short. Against her 25.7% of the vote, Merkel’s Christian Democrats received 24.1%. If Conservative candidate Armin Laschett had not publicly acknowledged Sholes’ victory, there would not have been much interest in the president’s congratulations. After learning of Merkel’s greetings, Lashet greeted her with a letter. The Christian Democrat Lachet promises with such tough decisions Neither party has a clear mandate Try to get an administrator to agree. And he wants to try it.

More info

The president’s spokesman has limited himself to remembering how he works after an election: he will continue to lead the chancellor until a new government is formed and Merkel finds a successor. Depending on how long the negotiations last, it can be months. Finally, in 2017, the process lasted nearly half a year because the first attempt at a three-party coalition was about to collapse and the call for new elections was considered. For now, those who have already started talking Two minority but decisive parties It will definitely be in the next German government: environmental activists and liberals. Last night, four members of the negotiating team, two from each party, posted the same photo and similar text on their Instagram accounts: . We found some. Exciting times. “

Green leaders Robert Habeb and Annalena Barbach and Liberal FDP leader Christian Lindner met with surprise last night after announcing the start of the session on Wednesday. Negotiations are still in the early stages, but many agreements need to emerge from them. First, they differ in the key points of their programs, which are many; And about the distribution of portfolios of the future government – both Lindner and Habek want a powerful finance ministry, occupied by Olaf Scholes until now – who finally wants to sit in the two majority parties they want to talk to. German newspapers call them Kingmakers (Kingmaker) Because Sholes is the new president, most likely this time, or the loser in the election.

The Liberals did not secretly hide their desire for the CDU-CSU Christian Democrats, while the Greens leaned toward the SPD. A reflection of their policies. Environmental activists They want to increase investments to finance the transformation of the energy model To combat the climate crisis, the FDP supports the budget and refuses to allow tax increases. Wissing announced this afternoon that he would sit down with environmental activists again this afternoon and then invite Christian Democrats and later the Social Democrats to investigate a possible alliance. The Secretary-General of the Liberal Organization declined to comment on what they discussed with Barbach and Habek. Annalena Barbach, for her part, promised that the Greens would like to talk to the SPD first on Sunday.

According to a survey published in Time, As reported by Efe, the majority of Germans blamed Angela Merkel for part of the bad results her party achieved last Sunday. 24.1% is the worst in the history of this creation, which has been in charge of the country for 52 of the 72 years of the Federal Republic.

54% of those polled believe the Chancellor is partly to blame for the Conservatives’ failure. And 39% say no. The truth is that Merkel did not handle her own successor. He will not stand for re-election in 2018, but after announcing that his term will end, he sponsored a successor, Annegret Cromb-Karenbauer. A.K.K. But a year later he resigned One party in Saxony could not win after the crisis. Merkel no longer wanted to support any other candidate and was neutral at the party convention that elected Armin Laschett in January. He did not intervene in the power struggle for the joint nominee for Chancellor in April between the CDU and its Bavarian ally CSU.

Follow all international information Facebook And Twitter, o en Our weekly newsletter.