November 29, 2021

Elections in Honduras: Left-wing Xiomara Castro is widely ahead of the official Nasry Asfura with more than 50% of the vote

Castro leads his other opponents by a significant margin.

Presidential candidate Xiomara Castro of the left-wing Libertad y Refundación (Libre) party is leading Nasri Asfura, mayor of Tegucigalpa, the main rival of the ruling National Party (PN) in the Honduras presidential election.

According to the National Election Council (CNE), more than 50% of the records have been examined. Manuel Zelaya Available this Monday Over 53% In the polls, Asfura won by a landslide 33%.

However, many hours have passed since this Monday’s results were not updated, so some Hondurans became impatient and began to remember what happened in the 2017 presidential election, suddenly changing course, unleashing protests and allegations of fraud after the count had stopped for hours. Against the President Juan Orlando Hernandez, Who eventually won the re-election.

CNE consultant Ricky Moncotta took to Twitter to ask for “responsibility and patience” and promised “we will continue to work”.

