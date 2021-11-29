Elections in Honduras: Left-wing Xiomara Castro is widely ahead of the official Nasry Asfura with more than 50% of the vote

Draft

Presidential candidate Xiomara Castro of the left-wing Libertad y Refundación (Libre) party is leading Nasri Asfura, mayor of Tegucigalpa, the main rival of the ruling National Party (PN) in the Honduras presidential election.

According to the National Election Council (CNE), more than 50% of the records have been examined. Manuel Zelaya Available this Monday Over 53% In the polls, Asfura won by a landslide 33%.

However, many hours have passed since this Monday’s results were not updated, so some Hondurans became impatient and began to remember what happened in the 2017 presidential election, suddenly changing course, unleashing protests and allegations of fraud after the count had stopped for hours. Against the President Juan Orlando Hernandez, Who eventually won the re-election.

CNE consultant Ricky Moncotta took to Twitter to ask for “responsibility and patience” and promised “we will continue to work”.

If victory is guaranteed now, Castro’s coming to power will end the National Party’s three consecutive terms in power.

“These are still preliminary decisions,” CNE chief adviser Kelvin Aguirre warned Sunday night.

According to the official, the country has recorded a “historic” level of participation 68% 5.1 million implemented through voting.

Despite civil rights groups pointing to a lack of electoral material, shortcomings in the voting system and other minor issues, officials insisted that the election was held without “regrettable incidents”.

If this trend is confirmed, Castro will not be the only winner The first woman to rule the countryThis marks the end of 12 years of conservative rule and the return of the Honduran left to power for the first time since Zelaya was ousted in a coup in 2009. See also Azner has raised more than $ 3.5 million from a media group called News Corp.

Films aired on local television on Sunday night showed Castro supporters celebrating the first results.

“We are going to form a government for reconciliation, peace and justice. We are about to embark on a process of guaranteeing participatory democracy and direct democracy, ”Castro, 62, told his supporters Sunday night after learning of his advantage.

The first lady between 2006 and 2009 added, “I would like to call for a dialogue with all sections of the Honduran community so that we can use the points of agreement and lay the groundwork for the next government.”

The candidate, dressed in red and black, ended his speech with the phrase, “”.Always move towards success“, One of the most used by the Cuban revolution.

On Sunday, Asfura asked other presidential candidates and voters on his Twitter account to wait until the vote count was completed.

Difficult environment

Castro’s plan proposes a “Recovering the country”, With the government’s plan to reform several laws from the previous decree and convene a Constituent Assembly to replace Magna Carta.

Born in September 1959, Castro’s name began to ring nationally with her husband’s name, first posing as the center – right candidate for the Liberal Party (PLH) and then returning to the left.

This Sunday’s election is the eleventh election since the return to democracy in 1980. A difficult moment For the Central American nation, the corona virus epidemic, the waves of immigration, the economic crisis and various natural disasters. See also The meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States - Escomprey - offers limited opportunities for success

But also to various political scandals.

Outgoing President P.N. Juan Orlando Hernandez, Is the center of many complaints related to drug trafficking and corruption, the president denies.

Honestly, Hernandez’s brother was sentenced to life imprisonment This year in the United States the drug trafficking and outbursts run the risk of being handed over to the United States and prosecuted after the president himself leaves office for the same reason.

In addition to the President, Hondurans is invited to elect mayors and representatives of the local and Central American parliaments.

Candidate to be obtained, according to Honduran election law Simple majority votes, Without the possibility of a ballot or a second round.

Hernandez was the only president to return to power after the return of democracy, returning to power in 2017 after a controversial Supreme Court ruling.

In Honduras the presidential term is four years without re-election and the new president will take office on January 27 next year.