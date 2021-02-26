Authorities say a woman returned to the FBI after retiring to harass the FBI in a text message during the Capitol riots last month.

Richard gave a series of texts that led to the arrest of Mikatty’s one-time girlfriend officers, including 4:26 pm Missive, which read, “If you can not see that the election was rigged, you are a fool.” Affidavit of FBI Special Agent Christopher Dillon.

In Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, the man appeared in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday and was placed under house arrest pending trial.

Court documents show several pictures of Mikaty in a Chicago white socks baseball cap inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, with pro-Trump supporters trying to prevent Congress from formally accepting the electoral college votes cast for President Joe Biden in the November election. Five people were killed in the riot, including Capitol police officer Brian Signick.

Richard Mickey. Via the FBI

In a book outlined in the documents, Mickey wrote: “This is our country, we live like kings because no one sacrificed anything. His vote was fraudulent and Trump won, but they will not censor the vote.”

The ex-girlfriend, identified in court documents as a “witness” or “W1”, appeared to be pushing back Mikey’s acceptance of voter fraud.

“I understand your point, but what I am saying is … the election is bad, everyone knows it,” Mikey texted her at 6:04 p.m., according to court documents. “All we wanted was an inquiry. And they could not investigate the biggest presidential race in history by mail on the ballot.

Michetti was charged with trespassing into a restricted building, disorderly conduct and obstruction of congressional business. His lawyer was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

Someone who took the publicly listed phone number to Mickey initially identified himself as a suspect and asked for money to pay legal fees, saying “I think what is being done is horrible.”

“She made a mistake, but she’s right. It will all work in the end. It will all work,” the man said before being hanged.