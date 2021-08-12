Expansion of Israeli settlements on Palestinian land is condemned

Tel Aviv, August 12 (Prensa Latina) NGO Paz Now today condemned the Israeli government’s approval to build another 2,000 homes for Jewish settlers on Palestinian land, as that policy prevents a solution to the conflict.

The expansion of settlements is affecting Israel and its chances of achieving peace, an NGO founded by former military veterans (NGO), condemned in a statement.

Yesterday the Ministry of Defense approved the construction of 2,000 houses for immigrants and 1,000 houses for Palestinian families, representing 60 percent of the West Bank and under full Israeli security and administrative control.

Approving a few houses for Palestinians is only intended to reduce criticism of the Tel Aviv government, Peace Now insisted.

For many years, Israel has pursued a policy of blatant discrimination, which almost does not allow Palestinian construction in Area C, while encouraging the expansion of settlements each year.

The NGO stressed that the green light to build Palestinian homes could not cover up discrimination and change the fact that Israel is running an illegal occupation regime in those areas.

He warned that many of the approved Jewish housing units were “already under construction, so the project intends to legalize them backwards.”

Peace Now and NGO Ir Amim condemned Israeli expansion plans in East Jerusalem this week, saying the Palestinians are the capital of their future state.

Both groups rejected plans to build 9,000 homes at the old Adarod airport, located between the Palestinian cities of Kfar Aqab, Calandia and A. Ram.

According to official Palestinian data, the country has built more than 31,000 homes in 144 colonies located on the West Bank and East Jerusalem since 2004, and 139 more outposts for future settlement.

Meanwhile, the international community rejected him and called on the UN. Despite Security Council resolutions, the number of immigrants rose from 175,000 17 years ago to 660,000 in 2019.

