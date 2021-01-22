Public health experts said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s war plan to overthrow the Govt-19 was “spot on”, but that restoring Americans’ confidence in “science-based leadership” after four years of Donald Trump would not be easy.

“The most important thing that Biden management needs to do to fight the epidemic is to communicate honestly and openly with the American people about what needs to be done,” said Dr Ashish Jah, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “The Trump administration’s constant ambiguity and misinformation, which all mean ‘this is a hoax’, killed our epidemic.”

Dr David Pattinelli, chief medical officer and senior vice president of Northwell Health, said in an email: “The plan put forward by President Biden and his panel of experts should be based on the leading scientific and health recommendations of experts and all projects.”

Full protection against corona virus outbreak

During his first full day in office, Biden signed 10 executive orders, among other things, increasing vaccine production and distribution and enforcing masks on airports and on aircraft, trains and seaports.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 24.5 million Covid-19 cases reported in the United States, of which 407,384 were fatal, according to the latest NBC News Statistics. Both are leading figures globally.

“We are not in this mess overnight, it will take several months to turn it around,” Biden said, warning that next month the country could top the 500,000 death toll. “But let me be equally clear: we will achieve this, we will defeat this epidemic.”

Pitton’s 198-page strategy to end the epidemic was steamed up Seven key points.

Polly Price, professor of law and public health at Emory University, said three points in particular – increase the Govt-19 test, increase the provision of personal protective equipment using the Defense Production Act, and pay billions of dollars in federal aid to disease control and prevention centers on vaccine distribution – state and Will be music to the ears of local governments.

“State officials and public health professionals have specifically pleaded for these three acts,” Price said in an email.

Biden’s team said the Trump administration has left the job of getting vaccine shots in the hands of Americans to state and local governments, which has led to distribution problems. “It’s worse than we thought,” Pitton’s Govt – 19 co – ordinator Jeffrey Giants told reporters Thursday.

Price said an administrative order alone would not solve the problem and that “most states will need adequate financial and technical assistance from CDC vaccination programs to improve supply” – especially if Biden achieves his ambitious goal of giving 100 million vaccines in 100 days, which vaccines will be available from December 14 That would be the biggest tab from the 17.5 million shots managed since it was received.

Biden’s goal of establishing “masked orders across the country by working with governors and mayors” is a very heavy lift.

“The White House working group under President Trump released weekly reports to states emphasizing mask orders and improved social distance,” Price said. “These suggestions have been ignored on a number of occasions, most likely by the random sending of messages from the president and the sidelining of the CDC in favor of what is known as a ‘politically’ working group from the White House. The role of trust and science-based leadership in CDC guidance will be difficult.”

Last year, Trump was branded as spreading the world’s biggest corona virus misinformation. They found that nearly 38 percent of the “misinformation conversation” began with Trump promoting unproven miraculous qualities to Govt-19, underestimating the risk of the corona virus, or claiming with zero evidence that the epidemic was a Democratic hoax aimed at overthrowing his presidency.

Trump also wanted the impetus to take Americans to the Dawn masks by refusing to wear one regularly at public events, even after catching the virus himself.

Dr Anthony Fossie, the government’s top epidemiologist who escaped the White House’s attempt to undermine him, said on Thursday that Biden appeared to have been cut from a different cloth.

“One of the new things about this administration is that if you do not know the answer, do not guess,” said Fucci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Tell me you don’t know the answer.”

Dr. Sadia Khan, an epidemiologist at the Northwestern University of Feinberg Medical School, said Biden’s project “welcomes a systematic and scientific approach to mitigating the burden of the Govit-19 epidemic, which is a welcome change.”

“The program focuses on attacking critical needs for a strong public health response, such as a global mandate to cover up,” Khan said. “There is good data that there is no harm or danger in wearing a mask and there is good benefit.”

However, he warned that “while the plan outlines complex issues, there is no clear action plan on how to accomplish these things.”

“But for the first time in four years, the program offers a commitment to trusting science, reviewing available resources, and promoting access to equity and health care,” he said.