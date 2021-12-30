Experts hail the high risk in Europe due to the advancement of SARS-CoV-2 workers

European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) This Thursday, all countries known as the Old Continent, with the exception of Romania, are at high risk due to the development of the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus.

In its last issue, released Thursday, the ECDC, the EU (EU) health agency based in the capital, noted that there have been more than 500 cases per 100,000 people in 18 countries in the region over the past 14 days. .

This high number is equivalent to the high level of risk indicated by the dark red color in the weekly charts published by the company.

In the other eight countries (Germany, Austria, Hungary, Greece, Poland, Sweden, Norway and Finland), some places are highly contagious and others are marked with a high level, red.

The ECDC estimates that there are 200 to 499 cases per 100,000 citizens, or between 75 and 200, with a positive ratio of more than four percent to tests that detect the presence of the corona virus.

Compared to the previous week, the situation worsened in eight places in Italy, which turned red or crimson, as well as in parts of Spain’s Castilla, La Manza, Extremadura and Andalusia. Country.

According to the latest data from the center, experts in many parts of Austria, Greece and Hungary, as well as some German states such as Bavaria, now estimate that the epidemic situation in red has improved, although they are still high. Danger.

On the other hand, Bulgaria and Latvia are completely red on the ECDC map, while Romania is completely orange, which means less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people have been reported in the last two weeks.

