Facebook clash with Australia over news is just the beginning

Facebook on Tuesday reached an agreement with the Australian government to restore news content to its site, with political leaders elsewhere promising to increase research on technology companies, and news organizations also plan to increase pressure on the company to reduce contracts. Which publishers should get paid for news publishers, and how much.

Facebook’s deal with Australia provides a way for publishers to avoid paying for news content, as long as the company acts to reach agreements with publishers of its own free will.

“We appreciate that the government has developed the flexibility to enter into agreements with publishers, while at the same time providing 30 days notice for a position,” said Campbell Brown, vice president of Facebook’s global news partnerships. If Facebook’s negotiations with Australian publishers fail to satisfy the government, the company could re-impose its news ban, rather than be forced to comply with the new legal rules.

“I hope there will be no need for that action,” Ms. Brown said.

The compromise will be an alternative to the voluntary payments Facebook has made to “partner” the news media for its news tab product for mobile users in the US and other countries.

The payments Facebook has made to date are not the most expensive for the company, with its advertising business generating $ 86 billion in revenue last year. When it was announced last week that news would be removed from the platform in Australia, news content was only 4% of what people see in their main newspaper.

News publishers rely on the audience provided by Facebook and Alphabet Inc. Google. Within hours of Facebook’s decision to stop sharing news in Australia, data from analysts ChartBeat showed that news publishers in the country were losing about 20% of their readership outside Australia.

Approximately 36% of Americans receive their messages from Facebook, according to the 2020 Pew Research Survey, 23% of the Alphabet from YouTube and 15% from Twitter.

Case securities analyst Eric Rose said the cost would be significant if Facebook were to pay for news content on a global basis. “Margins disappear when you suddenly have to pay for things that were free,” he said.

Bruha and Google face news trusts between Facebook and Australia’s news providers and regulatory scrutiny elsewhere. Australia and other countries seeking money for news content on behalf of publishers argue that Facebook is abusing its market power. The 2019 Australian report found that large sites were a major threat to social media companies and advertisers and the news industry.

Both Facebook and Google claim that their sites help the magazine. As Facebook noted, global publishers are already trying to increase the attention their work receives on social media without any promise of compensation.

An American news publisher has reported that Australia’s Facebook dispute has renewed interest in paying social media publishers.

Maribel Perez Watsworth, publisher of USA Today, said that the main headline of Canadian Co., the largest newspaper chain in the United States, was, “Finally, there is great appreciation for the value of a trusted newspaper. “

Participates in the distribution of Facebook News Tab in the United States through the USA Today license agreement.

News Corp, the owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to deliver news via Facebook. Last week the company reached a three-year agreement with Google to license content from its release and develop new products for Google platforms.

Bernstein analyst Mark Schmullick said Australia’s efforts could pay for extraordinary media outlets such as independent journalists who publish articles on writing platforms such as the Middle East. “The concern is, what if the media companies don’t draw a line anymore? It’s a path Facebook does not want to go down,” he said.

Earlier this month, Australian officials talked with Canada, Germany, France and Finland about creating similar rules on technology platforms that pay news publishers, and Canada’s Minister for Cultural Policy, Steven Gilbold, said the alliance could be expanded.

Mr. Gilbold said he was inspired by Australia’s progress and would like to introduce measures this spring with the support of its global partners and stakeholders. Mr. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with his Australian envoy Scott Morrison on Monday about possible cooperation in regulating online sites, according to a summary of a conversation released by the Trudeau office.

“We need to find a lasting solution for news publishers, small and large, digital sites and the health of our democracy,” Mr Gilbold said.

For more than a decade the war on pay for news organizations in Europe has waned, sometimes steaming. A new EU copyright law was passed in 2019 and the involvement of distrustful regulators has given new capacity to the media, which in turn has created new copyright control for news organizations regarding the use of their publications by technology companies on the Internet. Case of very short juices and hyperlinks.

In France, the only country so far to have implemented EU law, Google last November signed a number of releases, including Le Monde, in the licensing agreements for its News Showcase product. The deals came after a French court reaffirmed the country’s trusted regulator’s order that Google negotiate.

Google has signed News Showcase deals with more than 500 publications in a dozen countries, including Germany, the UK and Australia. Google last October pledged $ 1 billion over three years for such licensing deals, but declined to say how much of that amount was spent on Tuesday.

“We have hundreds of partnerships with large and small news publishers, which makes us one of the magazine’s largest financial providers,” a Google spokesman said.

Facebook said that posting their articles on its platform creates a license under French law and remains unchanged. The company currently only shows links rather than rich previews, when users post news articles from French publications, unless the publication explicitly allows Facebook to do so.

A Facebook spokesman said the company was in talks in France and Germany to launch its Facebook news product, which would pay for news organizations’ licensed articles. The product was launched in the UK last month with articles from publications including the Guardian.

Facebook has previously claimed to have paid hundreds of millions of dollars for publications through various tools for advertising and subscriptions.

