Facebook’s metaware, a virtual reality, captures space-time

While this may seem like a science fiction, the metawares that Facebook leader Mark Zuckerberg liked and describes, despite the criticisms and concerns surrounding it, are a reality that is gradually taking shape in the tech world.

“There are new ways to interact with devices that are much more natural than pressing a keyboard or a button. You’m going to make a gesture or say a few words. You just have to think about an action to do it,” the social media founder was excited Thursday.

The millionaire announced that his company would now be called “meta”, similar to the Greek word meaning “beyond”, but as a metaware and metauniverse, that parallel world, according to him, reflects the future of the Internet.

To its opponents, the California group seeks to divert attention from the many damages it has been accused of, from misrepresenting its dominant position in the online advertising market to spreading misinformation.

But beyond the possible political strategy, the metawars cover existing devices and lifestyles for minorities such as autonomous cars.

Progressive immersion

Since the launch of the Oculus-branded Quest 2 virtual reality headset (acquired by Facebook in 2014), about 1.87 million devices have been sold worldwide, according to researchers at the Statista Center.

For example, with handles and controls to simulate a tennis match, they are now mainly used for immersion games.

Facebook has begun to create informal spaces such as “work rooms” where participants appear as personalized avatars that look like cartoon characters around a round table.

We are still a long way from Ernest Klein’s dystopian novel “Ready Player One”, in which most humans escape from the world of crisis by entering the global virtual reality (VR) system with spectator, tactile gloves or clothing.

“But in five or ten years, many of these technologies will become commonplace,” Zuckerberg said during his presentation, listing the technical bricks needed to create this parallel universe, from a virtual home with a paradise environment.

Equipment, such as VR helmets or augmented reality goggles, can not only create very high definition and 360-degree images, but also, through sensors, recreate their physical appearance from the grain of a person’s skin. Facial expressions, intensely realistic and realistic.

Looking into my eyes

Facebook is developing a different helmet than the Oculus called the Cambria, which will be comfortable to wear for a long time and will have new accessories.

“Avatars can see each other naturally,” celebrated Angela Chang, director of virtual reality devices in Meta. “We connect the battery of sensors, with depth, perspective, and mechanisms for the reconstruction of the physical world,” he explained.

For its mass adoption, Metawares will require an open operating system in which users can easily pay for virtual objects and take them from one world to another, such as clothing.

The California Group aims to promote the emergence of the ecosystem of companies that create projects for this new Internet.

Zuckerberg estimates that within ten years metawares could represent “one billion users, hundreds of billions of dollars in digital commerce and millions of jobs for creators and developers.”

This will require ways to secure transactions and abstractions. For this, decentralized blockchain technology can be used, which has allowed the emergence of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and NFTs (digital certificates of authenticity for online content).

“Our priority will be metawares, not Facebook,” Zuckerberg insisted. “Over time, you will no longer need to use Facebook to access our other services.”