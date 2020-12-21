Family of American youth jailed in Cayman Islands for violating Govt rules

The family of an American college student faces up to four months in prison after pleading guilty to violating the Cayman Islands’ mandatory 14-day Covit-19 isolation protocol for visitors.

Skyler Mack, an 18-year-old college student from Georgia, has been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands for violating the Corona virus protocol. Via Facebook

“He wants to come home,” Jean Mack, the grandmother of 18-year-old Skylar Mack, told the “Today” show on Monday.

“She knew she had made a mistake, it belonged to her, but she’s so crazy right now.”

Skyler is a pre-med student from Georgia. She traveled to meet her boyfriend, 24-year-old Vanche Ramjeet, who was in the Cayman Islands for a jet-skiing competition.

Mac is not isolated for mandatory 14 days.

Instead, Mack said he was isolated for two days and tested negative for the corona virus twice before being dropped off to monitor his boyfriend’s jet-skiing competition.

Mack was sentenced to life in prison last week.

Jonathan Hughes, a lawyer representing Mac and her boyfriend, said the four-month prison sentence – an improved sentence from social service – “will have a particularly severe effect on her”.

His family said they had appealed directly to President Donald Trump, whose office wrote again that his case would be sent to a “relevant” federal agency, probably the US State Department.