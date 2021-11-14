Farmers in Iraq have been hit hard by the drought

“Almost everything, if not all, had to move because of the inability to feed the cattle,” the IOM report says.

Hamid al-Nayef, a spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture, said that for centuries, the province of Nineveh was Iraq’s granary with 6,000 square kilometers of arable land.

But this year, it has been hit hard by persistent drought and very high temperatures, he said.

Abdel Wahab al-Jarjiri, chairman of the local grain authority, announced that by 2020, the harvest had reached 927 thousand tons of wheat and had become self-sufficient, down from the current 2021 to 89 thousand tons.

“Iraq is facing the worst drought in modern times due to low rainfall, reduction by Turkish dams on the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, and climate change,” said Sama Hadid of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

“Without being a problem for the distant future, global warming has already damaged Nineveh,” he said.

For the first time since its construction in 2009, a dam in the northern city of Javita has completely dried up, said Heka Abdelwahid, head of the local irrigation authority.

It held up to 50,000 cubic meters of water and was eaten by the melting of the ice last season, resulting in only cracked earth, he said.

mem / arc