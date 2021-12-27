Fauci warns about the complacency of the virus that fills hospitals

President Biden’s top medical adviser said Sunday that the size of the cases could further overwhelm hospitals. “The problem we do not want to be complacent about, John, is that when you have too many new infections, it can negate a real reduction in severity,” Anthony Fossie told Jonathan Carl, ABC Washington’s chief correspondent. Week. “

“So, if you have many, many, many people with low severity, it will offset the positive effect of low severity,” said Fassi, president of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Preliminary data from Scotland show that Omigron is “associated with a two-thirds reduction in hospital-admitted risk from Covit-19 compared to Delta”. However, the same study shows that the incidence of goiter is already 10 times higher than in delta.

New daily omega-3 infections are more common in the United States than delta-wave infections, CNN reports. U.S. airlines have canceled nearly 1,900 flights over the holiday weekend due to staff shortages associated with an increase in lawsuits.

Meanwhile, China has registered the highest number of local infections since January and France has registered more than 100,000 new cases daily. Since the onset of the epidemic, there have been more than 279 million cases worldwide.

Fiden’s administration is focused on ensuring that we do not have too many hospitals, especially in areas where there are large numbers of unvaccinated people, Fowzie said.

Fauci’s comments come as management faces criticism over the lack of quick tests at home. Last week, Biden claimed to have used the forces of war to advance the production of one billion more test kits.

In an interview with the ABC show this Sunday, the expert blamed the problem on the omigran variant of the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus, which caused more demand as a result of further trips and spread to the family. General Meetings of the Christmas Season.

However, Fassi confirmed that the production of rapid tests had improved and that the situation would be more favorable when the president promised to distribute 500 million free tests to detect new infections next January, which was considered too late by some experts.

That decision to gather evidence for Biden, who made the promise of controlling the epidemic, comes at a critical time, and now Covit-19 is killing more than 1,000 Americans every day and spreading at an astonishing pace.

The United States has been the worst country in the world since the World Health Organization declared Kovit-19 an epidemic in March 2020, and more than 805,000 people have died here since then.

According to figures from The New York Times, the average number of cases increased by more than 190,000 a day, and only 62 percent of people have a complete immunization program.

States such as Florida and New York have recently recorded a record number of infections.