Flights from Cuba to Turkey? The September calendar was like this

The Cuban Institute of Airports and Airport Services (ECASA) has updated the schedule of links from the Turkish airline Istanbul to the “Jose Marti” International Airport in Havana on its social networks.

The report so far indicates that Turkey will operate from Istanbul in September Two ways a week, on Mondays and Fridays: Arrive Havana at 7:00 am and depart Havana at 8:25 am. With this, the Turkish company exists until now, which has become an alternative way to reach the island from other countries such as Russia or the United States.

This week, Turkish Airlines has put its next destination on sale in Africa: Luanda, Angola. It will connect twice a week from October 27th. Ahead of November, Luanda will be the airline’s 46th passenger destination across the continent.

Advertising

Luanda will be Turkey Airlines’ fourth passenger destination in South Africa this year, making it the least connected part of the continent. Qatar Airways has launched a number of new routes to Africa since the onset of the health crisis.

From October 27, Turkish Airlines’ 3,588-mile Luanda service will operate twice a week as follows. One will be direct and the other will be via Gabon Libreville in both directions. All flights will be on the A330-200.

As a former Portuguese colony, Portugal ranks first in connections from Angola. France is next (which is third overall after China), followed by the UK. Germany is in fourth place. These countries and many more will be targeted. However, flying through Istanbul often gets out of the way, which is reflected in the price.

Turkey Airlines plans several flights between Macedonia, Istanbul and Skopje in August and September. The 281-seat jet will park between the two cities on August 18, September 5, September 8, September 12 and September 15, with 22 seats in business class and the remaining 259 in economy class. Both countries.