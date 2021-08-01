Florida becomes the new hub of the epidemic in the United States

Florida has become the most recent epicenter of the Govt-19 epidemic in the United States, with cases in that area causing five new outbreaks across the entire North.

Corona virus cases in Florida have risen 50 percent this week, according to the state Department of Health, and the six-week increase in infections continues.

The figures come after Republican Gov. Ron Desantis said students would be barred from wearing masks when they return to school next month.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Ph.D. Rachel Valensky said the company recommends all students, staff and teachers to wear masks when schools reopen this fall.

“To [tres] Small children. My wife and I are not going to use the mask with the kids. We never did that; We will not. I want to see my kids laugh. I want them to be happy, ”Disantis told a news conference.

The governor insists that masks are not an effective way to prevent explosions in schools, while his critics insist that children are at risk because of his political agenda.

“We know that masks are a simple and effective way to prevent the spread of the virus. From a medical point of view, there is no point in encouraging their use,” said Dr. Bernard Ashby, chairman of Florida’s Progressive Committee on Health Care. “The acquisition of Desantis will endanger the health of children and teachers.”

More than 110,000 new corona virus cases were reported in the state last week, up from 73,000 recorded the previous week. Six weeks ago only 10,000 cases were reported.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, it is approaching its peak last year.

Last month, 1,845 were hospitalized. Currently, more than 9,300 people have been hospitalized in the state. At its highest level, 10,179 people were hospitalized in the state with Govt-19.

This week, the state recorded 409 deaths, bringing the total to more than 39,000 since the first death in March. Florida peaked last August, killing 1,266 people over a seven-day period.

Desantis supported the vaccination initiative, holding a press conference last week to encourage people in his state to be vaccinated. However, the governor was frequently opposed to corona virus mitigation efforts and faced criticism such as mask orders and locking.

The governor used his executive officers to put an end to all emergency orders issued by local governments across the state and threatened travel agencies planning to require vaccination certification from customers before boarding ships.

Although Desantis was deteriorating in his state, Desandis ignored the latest wave of corona virus as a recent disease.

