Florida colleges top US news chart of online programs | Florida Trend Education – Florida Trend

Florida colleges top online news rankings for online programs

Many Florida colleges, including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the University of Florida, and the University of Central Florida, are affiliated with the U.S. Included in the annual rankings of News and World Report among the best online bachelor’s degrees. Embry-Riddle on Daytona Beach topped the list this year, reaching that distinction for the fourth time in six years. The rankings, released on Tuesday, are based on factors such as how programs improve student participation; Providing support services such as financial assistance and career guidance; And hire instructors with credentials similar to those who teach on campus. More from Orlando Sentinel And this Tampa Bay Times.

See also:

» The USF Online MBA program rises to the top 30 in the new U.S. News and World Report rankings

The bill aims to cover the names of college presidential candidates

The names of all those who apply to be president of a university or state college in Florida will not be public under the law through the Legislature. The law, which has been in place for six years, removed a hurdle by passing the Florida Senate Academic Committee by 6 to 4 votes Tuesday morning in party ways. It is now in the hands of the Committee on Government Oversight and Accountability. [Source: WJXT]

South Florida colleges find more applications and interest during epidemics

COVID has had a huge impact on how students look for colleges – and what we find is that not only is it difficult for students to choose colleges during epidemics, but it is also difficult for students to choose where they want to go. In many cases, they make it practically blind, which can be a boon to South Florida schools. [Source: WPEC]

The Senate bill would expand Florida school vouchers

Florida Senate Republican leaders are set to introduce major legislation this year that many advocates consider the Holy Grail in the school selection movement: Education savings accounts for students. The 158-page program combines the five major school selection programs in the state, all of which are government-funded. This will translate the allowances that families can pay for their children’s private training, treatment, private schooling or college savings into more flexible educational savings accounts. [Source: Tampa Bay Times]

UF offers the powerful new Nvidia Supercomputer to students and researchers throughout the state university system

UF Provost Joe Clover announced today that the University of Florida’s new supercomputer – the fastest artificial intelligence supercomputer in higher education – will soon be available to students and faculty across the state university system. Computer will enable teachers and students across the state to apply the unparalleled power of artificial intelligence (AI) in many areas to improve their lives, improve industry and create economic growth across the state. [Source: UF News]

Around Florida:

›FSU Weekend Celebrates 170th Anniversary

FSU, originally known as the West Florida Seminar, did not become a Florida State Women’s College until 1905. It was not until May 15, 1947 that the college officially became known as Florida State University and began to accept all genders. To celebrate the 170th anniversary of its success, several organizations on campus hosted social-distance events and activities where students can participate to learn more about FSU and to recall its history.

FUF faculty members fear virus exposure, and ‘tuttle button’ when individual classes resume

Many UF faculty members say they are concerned about exposure to the corona virus this spring, with six times more individual units compared to the fall, policies that allow students with the virus to return to campus without a negative test, and a mobile app that allows students to report instructors who did not teach their courses in the form they advertised.

Teacher brings USF ‘Call Me Mister’ project to St. Pete to increase teacher diversity

The University of South Florida and Phineas County Schools are working together to bring the Call Me Mister project to the Bay Area. Brenda L., interim associate dean of the College of Education in St. Petersburg, USAF. Walker says, “Call me Mr. Important”. MISTER refers to guides that instruct students toward effective role models.

OsCiola will pay UCF $ 15 million to reduce ties with PRIDG Technology Center

Central Florida University leaders on Tuesday agreed to pay $ 15 million to end a $ 40 million lease that called on the school to pay operating costs at a struggling Ossiola County semiconductor chip manufacturing plant. A place for teachers to do research.

Previous Education Updates: