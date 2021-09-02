Florida considers abortion law similar to Texas – Brenza Latina

According to Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, the Legislature is working on this initiative, and there is no doubt that there will be an issue at its next session.

Republicans from Trillby told local media that a bill called Heartbeat was being worked on.

In other states, such as Mississippi and Texas, this type of procedure prohibits termination of pregnancy after six weeks before some women begin to suspect they are pregnant.

For his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chris Sprolles (R), noted that when the ban on so-called ‘physically handicapped abortions’ was approved last year, he would continue to push for abortion restrictions.

Republican Representative Anthony Sabadini announced he was proposing an initiative under Texas law where an almost complete ban on abortion came into effect the day before, with the U.S. Supreme Court not ruling on an urgent petition seeking to block the move.

The law prohibits abortion from six weeks of pregnancy, at which time many women are still unaware that they are pregnant and there are no exceptions to rape or sexual intercourse.

It also allows anyone living in Texas to sue patients, medical staff or family members, or friends of a patient who ‘aided and abetted’ a pregnancy failure. So far, the ban on abortion from six weeks pregnant has not been allowed to be enforced in the United States, and reproductive justice activists have vowed to continue fighting against the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union posted on Twitter that “this is a racial and economic catastrophe” and “a full-scale attack on patients, our health care providers and our support systems.”

President Joe Biden has vowed to defend the “constitutional rights” of women after criticizing the decision of the three-judge U.S. Supreme Court appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Abortion was recognized as a constitutional right in the United States in 1973, ‘Roe V. Thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Wade’s case, it recognized that a woman can terminate her pregnancy within the first six months of pregnancy. The fetus can not live without it outside the uterus.

Mem / DFM