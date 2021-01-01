Florida’s decision to vaccinate seniors first causes distribution ‘confusion’

The decision to greenlight Govt-19 vaccines for senior citizens in Florida has sparked long lines at vaccination sites, with experts smashing county computer systems and hospital phone banks, experts say.

It is clear that the supply is not close enough to meet the extraordinary need.

Gov. Ron Desantis “decided to make essential workers a priority for Florida residents over the age of 65,” said Aubrey Juvet, a longtime Florida political observer and associate professor of political science at Central Florida University. “This is a different priority from the federal recommendation, but is justified by the fact that Florida has the 2nd largest percentage of seniors in the country (about 20%) and those over the age of 65 have an 80% mortality rate from the Govt-19.”

But while Desantis and his administration have taken on a “co-ordinating role” to ensure that the first levels go to the front line health workers and nursing home residents, decisions are being made on how to begin the second phase of vaccine distribution at the district level, Jouet said.

Hundreds of people are waiting to be vaccinated Wednesday at the Lakes Park Regional Library in Fort Myers, Fla. Andrew West / The News-Press / USA Today via Network Reuters

Dr. Sathiya Khan, an epidemiologist at the Northwestern University School of Fineberg Medical School, said: “This is an important point, as each state and each district is left alone as an island, a disruption, unequal distribution and inefficiency that could further prevent preventable deaths and hospital admissions. , Which has been coming for months, is wholeheartedly disappointing, but not unexpected. “

Other corona virus advances include:

The NBC reports that the United States has reported more than 20 million cases of the corona virus. Both 20,009,072 cases and 345,699 deaths due to Govt-19 are leading numbers globally.

A Wisconsin hospital employee has been fired after a hospital investigation concluded he had deliberately destroyed more than 500 doses of the vaccine. The purpose is not immediately clear; Police and the FBI are investigating.

Doctors and nurses in Southern California say they are reaching a breakdown as new cases continue to flood the “relentless” hospitals and intensive care units.

The rich were rich during the epidemics, while the savings of millions of Americans disappeared and many businesses were destroyed.

The U.S. economy continued to struggle as the number of Americans who filed early week unemployment claims rose to 787,000 last week.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to hold a nationwide memorial service to mourn those killed by the corona virus a day before taking office next month.

Sen from Georgia. David Bertue, a Republican, will have to isolate himself following a test in favor of Govt-19, a member of his re-election team next week.

Food banks and hospitals in the Mississippi Delta have been stretched thin as the crisis has spread across the region.

Representative-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., Will miss the inauguration ceremony in Washington on Sunday because she tested positive for the corona virus.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit in Austin after local authorities imposed new Govt-19 restrictions on food services over New Year’s weekend.

The The first come, first served The vaccination roll this week in Lee County, southwest Florida, created an embarrassing national spectacle – hundreds of senior citizens, many dressed in blankets and winter coats, camped overnight in long queues at test sites for quick exits from vaccines.

“It reminded me of the days before the internet for long queues for rock concert tickets for the Prince ‘purple rain’ tour to go back on sale in the 1980s, and I hope they were not sold out before I came to the window to buy mine,” Jowet said.

Lee County Manager Roger Deszarlais Told reporters Wednesday that changes will be made.

“We’re not sure yet, but our goal is to have a booking system available within a week so that 2,000 people are not shown on one site,” he said.

In Broward County, north of Miami, senior citizens who want to be vaccinated this week turned telephone lines into a swamp and stopped making appointments after executives announced they were Booked until February.

The website of the state health department’s promot office was also down because more investigations could not be carried out.

Christine Maxwell, who lives in Sarasota, south of Tampa, said in a letter Tampa Bay Times, “This is complete chaos in Sarasota County.”

Five hours after scheduling a meeting for a shot, Maxwell wrote that the district health department abruptly announced that it would begin vaccinating people over the age of 65, but “all appointments have already been made.”

“They provided the documents needed to get a vaccine, and additional supplies came in and mentioned that an appointment was needed, but did not share any information on how to get an appointment,” Maxwell wrote. “In hell?”

Disantis management did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the various distribution snobs and how much was distributed.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Desantis agreed That there were flaws In taking out the vaccine.

“The oppression of interested people is obvious,” he said. “Demand exceeds supply. On the one hand, this is a good thing because we wanted people to be confident about it.”

Juvet agreed.

“While this is a disgusting situation, it can be seen as a positive sign that many people want to get the vaccine, and many may not want or be reluctant to get it after initial reports,” he said.

Desandis, a Republican who took office in 2019 with the strong support of President Donald Trump, has been widely criticized for his slow response to the Florida epidemic and his public underestimation of the risk.

In April, when states like New York were wiped out when Florida reported the lowest number of cases, Desandis claimed to have won the virus when he visited with Trump at the White House.

“We do not see the outbreak of new lawsuits,” he said on April 29, the day Disantis signed An administrative order To reopen Florida less than two months after isolation.

But as of Thursday, Florida had the third-highest number of Govt-19 cases in the country at 1.3 million, according to the latest NBC news report. In contrast, there were 966,384 in New York.

As experts weigh in on vaccine distribution issues, the state Department of Health closed the book in 2020 with 17,192 new confirmed corona virus cases reported, the largest single day total since the outbreak.

New York still leads the country with 38,636 deaths due to Covit-19, with most of the 21,856 corona virus deaths reported in Florida after the disinfection controls were loosened.

“Governor Desantis certainly plays a more active role with regard to vaccines than he has taken in setting statewide rules for mask or other types of Govt controls,” Jowett said.

Also, Juvet says he hopes Desantis will be re-elected in a year or two.

“Politically there is widespread agreement between Republicans and Democrats and Trump supporters and opponents to make the Govt-19 vaccine available as soon as possible,” Juved said. “Thus politically, Governor Desantis has every reason to be involved and supportive, he was by most signs.

“The publication is not perfect, but in my view, it’s not because of the governor’s office’s effort,” Juved said.