Former bank head in Texas fires 8 years for fake loans, trying to cover up fraud

A former Texas banker has set fire to millions of dollars in nearly a decade trying to cover up fraud by issuing counterfeit loans. Prosecutors said on Tuesday he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Anita Gayle Moody, 57, pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and fire.

He was ordered to pay more than $ 11 million, which is what Enlo State Bank lost when he ran, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Texas East District.

Moody was the head of a bank in Cooper, 80 miles northeast of Dallas, and the fraud began in 2012 when he pleaded guilty.

In May 2019 – a day before the Texas banking sector was scheduled to be reviewed – Moody set fire to a table in the bank board room with the remaining files, all of which were burned, prosecutors say.

He has created more than 100 fraudulent loans over the years, prosecutors said in court documents.

She used some of the money in her boyfriend and friends’ businesses, for family, and for her own lifestyle, including Jeep. Other federal investigators said some of the loans were taken to pay interest and principal to others, so nothing seemed wrong.

Moody said he was “deeply saddened by these events and accepts full responsibility for his actions.” Jin said in an email Tuesday night.

“He is ready to serve his sentence and will make corrections as circumstances allow in the future,” he said.

Jin argued in court documents that Moody had worked in the bank throughout his adult life and described a life beyond his control, and that he initially offered the money out of sympathy, but in 2012 began to use the loans for himself.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Porridge Said in a statement, “Criminal behavior that affects the financial health of a small, local lender will send a negative ripple effect on the entire community.”

The bank, which was chartered in 1928, was closed by the state bank in 2019. At that time, the department Said It was forced to close “due to internal abuse and fraud by former officers”.

Jenny Swim, a former bank vice president, pleaded guilty in a number of cases last year and was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to repay more than $ 410,000, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office and court records.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which insures deposits, was appointed as the receiver after the bank failed. The loss to the agency’s deposit insurance fund was about $ 21 million, according to an Inspector General. Said.