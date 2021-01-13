Former Olympic swimmer Clet Keller has been charged in the Capitol riots

Two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klet Keller was indicted Wednesday in federal DC court on charges of participating in an uprising in the U.S. capital last week.

Keller, 38, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement, knowingly entering a prohibited building or grounds without legal authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

A Video A Downhall media reporter tweeted that he had shown Keller inside the Capitol with a group of supporters of President Donald Trump. In the video, the crowd is pushed against police officers who try to destroy Rotunda.

Keller wore a jacket with the words “America” ​​on the back.

Before the charges against Keller were filed, Sarah Hirschland, chief executive of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, issued a statement saying it would determine whether any action should be taken.

“First of all, I strongly condemn the actions of the rioters in the American capital,” he said Report On Twitter, they say they go against the group’s values.

“Domestically and around the world, Team USA players are treated to the highest standards because they represent our country on the field of play and on the field. What happened in Washington D.C. is an occasion that clearly did not meet that standard.”

Earlier, the group issued a separate statement condemning the “violent actions of the rioters”.

USA Swimmer said, “We respect the rights of private individuals and groups to protest peacefully, but in no way condone the actions of those in Capitol last week.”

Keller, 38, has not publicly commented on his participation in the Capitol, which was first reported by the swimming website. Swimming. Calls to the numbers listed for him were not immediately withdrawn Wednesday.

The athlete, who was a member of Michael Phelps’ team, was a member of three American Olympic teams. He won gold At the 4x200m relay team event in Athens in 2004 and in Beijing in 2008. He won silver at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

He said the USA swimmer was last registered as a member in 2008. After leaving the game, Keller worked as an independent contractor for Half & Lee, a real estate company based in Colorado Springs.

The company said in a statement that Keller resigned on Tuesday.

“Huff & Lay supports the right to free speech and legal protest, but we do not condone acts that violate the law,” the company said in a statement.

“We are proud of the deep core values ​​of family, faith, community and maid. We continue to uphold these values.”

Last Wednesday, hundreds of pro-Trump supporters violated the Capitol in protest of an election college referendum confirming the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the November election. Five people, including a police officer, were killed during the intrusion.

Mike Sherwin, a U.S. lawyer based in Washington, D.C., said last week 55 people had been charged with various offenses, including trespassing, assault, theft and possession of a firearm.

Sherwin said federal and local investigators were searching on social media for photos and videos of the suspects involved in the illegal activity, and that those individuals would be arrested as soon as possible. No video has been released showing Keller taking part in any violence at Capitol.