Former President Obama has called for additional action on climate change in COP26

“We have not done enough to deal with this crisis, and we have an obligation to do more,” Obama said in a speech at the Scottish campus of the Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The incumbent president pointed out that the effects of the recession were exacerbated when the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, setting goals such as reducing carbon dioxide emissions, controlling global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and supporting poor and vulnerable countries. .

In this regard, in the wake of part of that delay, his successor, Republican Donald Trump, said he had decided to drop the deal, but noted that with the current administration of Democrat Joe Biden, the United States is at war again. Against Climate Change.

Obama announced that he was disappointed with the absence of Chinese and Russian leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, respectively, from the top section of COP26 last week.

The former US president has stressed that this is not the time for despair, although he acknowledges that it is doubtful whether humanity will work together before the delay.

We must mobilize the enthusiasm and activism of citizens to force governments, corporations and the whole world to achieve this goal, ”he noted.

In this sense, he advised young people fighting today on the streets of Cory Glasgow that world leaders must take urgent action to prevent an environmental crisis.

I want the young people there, and all those who feel young at heart, to continue to feel angry and frustrated, Obama said, calling on rich countries to fulfill their obligations to help poor and vulnerable countries economically.

COP26, which ends next Friday, is seen as one of the last opportunities for governments to implement measures aimed at controlling the planet’s temperature by 1.5 degrees Celsius and reducing carbon emissions to zero.

