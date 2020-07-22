Fort Hood soldier’s overall body found in close proximity to lake, marking base’s 3rd loss of life in thirty day period

The system of a Fort Hood soldier was observed by a lake in close proximity to the armed forces installation, officers declared Tuesday, marking the 3rd time in a month that remains of a service member from the Texas base have been identified.

Mejhor Morta “was identified unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Lake,” officers stated. The 26-year-old personal from Pensacola, Florida, joined the Army in September 2019 as a mechanic, and experienced won a few medals for his company.

“The Black Knight loved ones is really heartbroken by the tragic reduction of Non-public Mejhor Morta,” Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of the 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment, said. “I would like to deliver my heartfelt condolences to his relatives, good friends and beloved ones.”

Armstrong stated Morta was a “great troop” and that the full development is mourning his loss of life.

Military officials presented no comment on the induce of dying.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Division, which is investigating the incident, did not straight away return NBC News’ request for remark on Wednesday.

On July 1, human continues to be that ended up later discovered as 20-12 months-outdated missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen ended up found about 20 miles east of the foundation. A suspect in that case, Fort Hood soldier Aaron Robinson, shot and killed himself as law enforcement moved in to arrest him. A woman that officers determined as Robinson’s girlfriend was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to federal expenses of tampering with proof.

On June 21, skeletal continues to be were being observed in a industry in Killeen, just more than 10 miles from Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which have been subsequently recognized as 24-12 months-aged lacking Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales. U.S. Military officers have mentioned they suspect foul play in his loss of life.

There is no indication that the fatalities of Morta, Morales, and Guillen are linked.