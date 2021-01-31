Four FSU online graduate programs feature in the top 20 in the latest U.S. news rankings

Florida State University’s online graduate programs continue to receive some of the nation’s best recognition U.S. News & World Reports 2021 Best Online Shows.

Four of the university’s online graduate programs are ranked in the top 20 in the country, with two in the top 8.

“This ranking is a reflection of our teachers’ commitment and the hard work of providing high quality courses in online programs in a variety of fields, ”said Sally McRory, Vice President and Provost for Educational Affairs. “This recognition demonstrates FSU’s commitment to providing a better online education for our students.”

The College of Communication and InformationThe online graduate program in information technology ranks 5th nationally and 2nd among public universities. The Master of Science in Information Technology degree awarded by the College of Information of the College is also ranked 3rd for athletes.

“It is a great pleasure to see this solid recognition of the hard work of our faculty and staff in developing an outstanding master’s degree in information technology project,” said Larry Dennis, Dean of the College of Communication and Information. “FSU’s program is one of the highest quality, most affordable IT master programs in the country, a huge asset to Florida residents.”

The FSU’s online master’s degree in criminal justice is ranked 8th nationally and 6th among public universities. For players, the online program is verified in No. College of Criminal and Criminal JusticeThe online graduate program integrates first-rate teachers with the flexibility of the distance learning environment.

“The College’s continued appearance in top graduate programs is a tribute to our outstanding teachers,” said Thomas Blomberg, Dean and Sheldon L. Said the professor of criminology. “Their commitment to the success of our diverse student population and their high quality scholarship shows their continued commitment to our intellectual community and the criminal field.”

The College of CommerceOnline graduate programs ranked 13th nationally and 9th among public institutions in both management information systems and risk management and insurance. The college’s online MBA program is ranked 40th overall and 27th among the general public. The online MBA program ranked 23rd overall for players.

“Our continued high ranking among public universities is directly linked to our star faculty and staff,” said Michael Hartline, dean of the College of Business. “Despite the challenges of the epidemic, we have experienced rapid enrollment growth, and our college continues to provide personal attention and instruction that is consistent with working professionals determined to move on to new career demands.”

The college’s online MBA program also offers top notch personalities in the country. These specialized categories include business analysis (No. 16 overall and No. 11 among the general public) and marketing (No. 14 overall and No. 8 among the general public).

The College of EducationThe online graduate program ranked 15th and 14th among public universities. The college offers online programs on athletics training, curriculum and instruction, academic leadership and policy, educational psychology, instructional systems and learning technologies, and school counseling. The College ranked 7th for Best Online Postgraduate Education Programs for Veterans.

“We are proud of our consistent position as one of the best online graduate programs in the country,” said Damon Andrew, Dean of the College of Education. “Despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19, the College came together and did amazing things last year.

The College’s personal graduate specialization programs are highly valued in the country. These areas include education / instructional media design (overall and general No. 1), curriculum and instruction (No. 4 overall and general), education administration and oversight (No. 7 overall and general) and special education (No. 7 overall and general).

“We continue to offer innovative online programs that cater to the needs of current and future educators,” Andrew said. “Our programs provide students with an exceptional educational experience and prepare them to make a positive impact on future generations.”

The methodology for evaluating online programs includes factors such as student involvement, faculty credentials and training, student services and technology, peer reputation and admission selection.

For more information on the state of Florida’s top-ranked online graduate programs, visit https://distance.fsu.edu/programs.