Macron denounces what happened as an “unforgivable crime.”

Madrid, 17 October. (Europa Press) –

French President Emmanuel Macron describes it as an “unforgivable crime” of the bloody police repression that took place exactly 60 years ago this Sunday, in which at least dozens of Algerian protesters were killed by security forces on the streets of Paris.

The massacre began with a peaceful demonstration called by the National Liberation Front against a curfew order issued to the entire Algerian population of Paris. The intimidating Paris police chief Maurice Babon – a former Nazi collaborator in converting Jews to death camps – ordered the march destroyed.

The bodies of some of the victims were dumped in the Seine River, killing 50 to 200 police load.

In addition, and as the Elysee recalled in a statement, “about 12,000 Algerians were arrested and transferred to fitness centers at Cooper’s Stadium, Sports Palace and elsewhere.”

Last Saturday, the French president paid a minute of silence in memory of the victims on the Bessans Bridge near Nanterre, as several protesters left that day. “The crimes committed that night under the authority of Maurice Babon are unforgivable to the Republic,” said the president, who was surrounded by the families of the survivors.

“France clearly sees its entire history and recognizes clearly established responsibilities. It owes a debt of gratitude to all who fought in the Algerian war, and especially to its youth, so that it is not locked into conflicts of memories and structures, in the honor and recognition of each, their future,” concludes the note from Elizio.