Friday, January 14, 2022 (06:30 GMT)

This content was released on 14 January 2022 – 06:38

R.UNITED JOHNSON – LONDON – Pressure is mounting on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign following reports in the press this Friday about two new parties on Downing Street during the blockade. Internal investigation.

Russia’s Foreign Affairs – Moscow – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday reviewed in Russia the challenges facing the world in the wake of intense international talks with the United States and NATO on security in Europe and Ukraine.

AIE ELECTRICIDAD – Paris – The rise in gas and CO2 emissions rights in Europe led to an unprecedented rise in electricity prices in 2021, four-fold compared to the previous five years in Spain, France, Germany or the United Kingdom.

USA Supplies – Washington – The shelves of supermarkets in the United States have once again become empty due to the expansion of Omigran, which is laying off large numbers of employees in companies and adapting to new problems in supply chains.

Corona virus

Djokovic – Sydney (Australia) – Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is in Melbourne this Friday, waiting for the Australian government to decide whether to revoke his visa, while most Australians support the option, while criticizing the manager. The case is for his “catastrophic” handling. By Rocio Ottoya

At the gates of the China-Beijing-Winter Olympics, Beijing tightens control measures in the face of the dangers of the arrival of the Omigran variant in China, with information about certain events in neighboring regions.

Armenia Turkey – Moscow – Armenia and Turkey’s special envoys meet for the first time in more than a decade this Friday under Russian mediation, seeking to normalize relations between the two countries over the Armenian genocide. In the Ottoman Empire.

EU Parliament – Rome – The funeral of the late Speaker of the European Parliament David Sosoli, who passed away last Tuesday, will take place this Friday in Rome in the presence of EU political leaders and with the affection of many citizens.

Italy’s Presidency – Rome – At the age of 85, three-time former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is playing his cards to achieve his biggest ambition and being elected head of state, secretly severing support between the parties over the phone and using full-scale offensive. The media. By Gonzalo Sanchez.

Guatemala State – Guatemala City – Guatemala’s President Alejandro Chiamate completes half of his term as governor after two years in office. .

Ecuador Galapagos – Guido – Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has signed an order for the creation of a new marine reserve in Galapagos to protect the migratory corridor of endangered species in the high seas attended by his Colombian colleague Ivan. Duke, former US President Bill Clinton and top delegates from Costa Rica and Panama.

EFE

Laboratory

