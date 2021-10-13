G20 leaders reiterate the need to confront the terrorist threat in Afghanistan

Madrid, 13 Oct. (Europa Press) –

G20 leaders reiterated on Tuesday the need to confront the terrorist threat in Afghanistan. Remedy the situation after the Taliban regain power.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden explained that during the meeting, the leaders of the group and the invited countries agreed to “guarantee” a safe passage for foreigners. Partners. Afghans wanting to leave the country.

Similarly, participants have pledged to provide humanitarian assistance to the country directly to citizens and through independent international organizations. They also noted the promotion of human rights in Afghanistan, including women, young women and members of minorities.

“The United States is committed to working closely with the international community, using diplomatic, humanitarian and economic means to address the situation in Afghanistan and to support its people,” Biden concluded.

For his part, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the meeting ended with “widespread awareness that the humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan is very serious.”

At the press conference after the meeting, he described it as “generally very satisfactory and fruitful”, with almost all participants agreeing to adopt a “consolidated position” to coordinate the response, which will be converted into a mandate for the United Nations.

The Italian ‘Premier’ has warned that “it is necessary to avoid the economic downturn in Afghanistan.” “This will prevent the collapse of the payment system, that is, try to save the rest of the banking system,” he noted, collects the Italian news agency Adnkronos.

In addition, he noted the guarantee of women’s rights and “education” in Afghanistan and that “they will not go back 20 years.” On terrorism, he reiterated the consensus that “Afghanistan should not be turned into a haven for international terrorism.”

In this regard, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the three areas in which we must act in Afghanistan: ensuring a “lifeline” for the people of Afghanistan, preventing economic collapse and helping to change the country’s situation.

In addition to the regular guests – the Netherlands and Spain – the summit was attended by countries around Afghanistan such as Qatar, Russia and China.

The current Prime Minister of Italy, the current G20 leader, noted the absence of Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, respectively, and explained that this was not for specific reasons. . “It was announced in advance that they would be represented by other government officials,” he said, before acknowledging that the participation of Moscow and Beijing was “continuous.”

“I consider this meeting a success because it is the first time that there has been a multilateral response to the crisis in Afghanistan,” he said. Afghanistan

“Avoid Sauce”

During her speech, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the international community to avoid chaos in Afghanistan.

“It cannot and should not be the intention of the international community that 40 million people be plunged into chaos due to power shortages and lack of funding,” he said.

“The collapse of the monetary or financial system in Afghanistan will not benefit anyone. Then humanitarian aid cannot be provided,” he added.

In his view, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have undertaken a major task to prevent the collapse of the Afghan financial system.

On the other hand, he pointed out that Germany had confirmed its intention at the International Donors Conference in September to allocate மில்லியன் 600 million for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. He also pointed out the importance of the rapid vaccination campaign against the corona virus in the Central Asian country.

According to the foreign minister, recognition of the Taliban government is not on the agenda but should be negotiated with the rebels. Merkel stressed the need to fight terrorism and not to endanger Afghanistan again.

Referring to the evacuations, he said it was important to have operational airports to evacuate German civilians still in Afghanistan. Germany, along with other European countries and the United States, is working with the Taliban to allow those who want to leave the country to leave as soon as possible.

On the other hand, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephen Dujarric assured a press conference that “good things” were heard at this G20 meeting, such as the EU’s commitment to new funding.

“The debate on Afghanistan is not an isolated incident. The situation on the ground is developing … the humanitarian situation is deteriorating. We must make promises come true,” Dujarric said.

As part of that, China has called for the lifting of all sanctions imposed on Afghanistan. According to the CGTN, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has indicated that the G20 must “respect” Afghan sovereignty, independence and regional integrity, “not allowing Afghanistan to decide their own destiny.”

Therefore, the imposition of an ideology or military intervention to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan would lead to “constant turmoil” and damage the humanitarian effort.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced a $ 200 million (over 3 173 million) donation to Afghanistan this year, of which $ 65 million (more than 56.3 million) will be sent through international organizations.

According to information gathered by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Japanese ‘Prime Minister’ has emphasized the importance of maintaining economic activity and basic services. “The protection of human rights in Afghanistan, especially the right of women to education and employment, is important for the future development of Afghanistan,” he added.

Humanitarian assistance

On the other hand, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) explained this Tuesday that it has established four permanent emergency clinics along the border with Afghanistan to provide care and reproductive health services to returnees and displaced persons.

In this context, the World Food Program (WFP) has warned that there is no money to pay wages or buy food, medicine or drinking water, and that the lives of one million children are at risk of death from malnutrition. .

Similarly, UNHCR has lamented that 35% of their economic aid – nearly 25 525 million – has reached their target, and has warned that it is urgently needed to help 20 million people on land.